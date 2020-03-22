Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group Four

Now that Eurovision 2020 has sadly been cancelled, we don’t presently know what is going to occur to the acts who have been solely just lately introduced to be collaborating – however loads of followers have large opinions on who should have won.

With that in thoughts, and to try to convey a little bit of well-needed cheer to the continent at these troubling occasions, we’ve collated all of the entries for the competition and might be internet hosting a collection of polls to let individuals have their say on the act they think should have won.

There might be 4 rounds initially with the highest acts shifting onto the following spherical – all you have to do is click on the hyperlink to learn in regards to the act and hearken to their track, then vote to your favourites in the ballot beneath.

The highest two in every warmth will go to our grand closing, the place you will have the possibility to choose your favorite track and winner. Bear in mind, that is who you think should have been topped champion at this yr’s Eurovision Tune Contest, which might have taken place in Rotterdam.

Prepared, regular, right here’s the fourth group of songs…

[Group Four voting closes at 5pm GMT on Monday 23rd March]

GROUP FOUR

Click on on the hyperlinks beneath to listen to the track and discover out extra in regards to the act:

Russia: Little Huge – Uno

Armenia: Athena Manoukian – Chains on You

Denmark: Ben & Tan – Sure

Israel: Eden Alene – Feker libi

Serbia: Hurricane – Hasta la vista

Albania: Arilena Ara – Fall from the Sky

Sweden: The Mamas – Transfer

Finland: Aksel Kankaanranta – Trying Again

France: Tom Leeb – The Greatest in Me

Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears – Répondez-moi

Ukraine: Go_A – Solovey

Now it’s time to vote to your favorite to undergo to the grand closing…



</p><section><h2><h2><strong>Who should have won Eurovision 2020?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2>Russia</h2></section><section><h3>Armenia</h3></section><section><h3>Denmark</h3></section><section><h3>Israel</h3></section><section><h3>Serbia</h3></section><section><h3>Albania</h3></section><section><h3>Sweden</h3></section><section><h3>Finland</h3></section><section><h3>France</h3></section><section><h3>Switzerland</h3></section><section><h3>Ukraine</h3></section><p> </p><p> </p><p>

The grand closing is coming quickly!