Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group Three

Now that Eurovision 2020 has sadly been cancelled, we don’t presently know what is going to occur to the acts who have been solely not too long ago introduced to be participating – however loads of followers have massive opinions on who should have won.

With that in thoughts, and to try to deliver a little bit of well-needed cheer to the continent at these troubling occasions, we’ve collated all of the entries for the competition and will probably be internet hosting a collection of polls to let individuals have their say on the act they think should have won.

There will probably be 4 rounds initially with the highest acts shifting onto the following spherical – all you have to do is click on the hyperlink to learn in regards to the act and take heed to their music, then vote to your favourites in the ballot beneath.

The highest two in every warmth will go to our grand remaining, the place you will have the possibility to choose your favorite music and winner. Keep in mind, that is who you think should have been topped champion at this 12 months’s Eurovision Track Contest, which might have taken place in Rotterdam.

Prepared, regular, right here’s the third group of songs…

[Group Three voting closes at 5pm GMT on Sunday 22nd March]

GROUP THREE

Click on on the hyperlinks beneath to listen to the music and discover out extra in regards to the act:

Bulgaria: VICTORIA – Tears Getting Sober

Croatia: Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

Georgia: Tornike Kipiani – Take Me As I Am

Moldova: Natalia Gordienko – Jail

Portugal – Elisa – Medo de sentir

Latvia: Samanta Tīna – Nonetheless Respiration

Azerbaijan: Efendi – Cleopatra

The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy – Develop

Malta: Future Chukunyere – All My Love

San Marino: Senhit: Freaky!

Now it’s time to vote to your favorite to undergo to the grand remaining…



Group 4 is coming quickly!