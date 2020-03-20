Who do you think should have won Eurovision 2020? Vote now in Group Two

Now that Eurovision 2020 has sadly been cancelled, we don’t at present know what’s going to occur to the acts who had been solely just lately introduced to be collaborating – however loads of followers have large opinions on who should have won.

With that in thoughts, and to attempt to convey a little bit of well-needed cheer to the continent at these troubling instances, we’ve collated all of the entries for the competition and might be internet hosting a sequence of polls to let individuals have their say on the act they think should have won.

There might be 4 rounds initially with the highest acts transferring onto the subsequent spherical – all you must do is click on the hyperlink to learn in regards to the act and take heed to their music, then vote in your favourites in the ballot under.

The highest two in every warmth will go to our grand last, the place you will have the possibility to choose your favorite music and winner. Keep in mind, that is who you think should have been topped champion at this 12 months’s Eurovision Tune Contest, which might have taken place in Rotterdam.

Prepared, regular, right here’s the second group of songs…

[Group Two voting closes at 5pm GMT on Saturday 21st March]

GROUP TWO

Click on on the hyperlinks under to listen to the music and discover out extra in regards to the act:

Czech Republic: Benny Cristo – Kemama

North Macedonia – Vasil – YOU

Iceland: Daði & Gagnamagnið – Gagnamagnið (Think About Issues)

Eire: Lesley Roy – Story of My Life

Romania: Roxen – Alcohol You

Estonia: Uku Suviste – What Love Is

Australia: Montaigne – Don’t Break Me

Austria: Vincent Bueno – Alive

Italy: Diodato – Fai rumore

Belgium: Hooverphonic – Launch Me



