WHO Europe reported that at least 17 million have had long COVID in the region

Prolonged COVID patient in Tel Aviv (Reuters)

At least 17 million Europeans suffered disorders due to Long COVID in 2020 and 2021according to an estimate published Tuesday by the European office of the World Health Organization, which calls for better care for the sick.

This represents more than 16% of the 102.4 million confirmed cases of virus infections during the first two years of the pandemic in the 53 countries of the continent.

The long COVID is manifested by one or more symptoms -fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, intermittent fever, loss of taste or smell, depression- usually within three months after infection and persists for at least two more months.

“Millions of people in our region (between Europe and Central Asia) suffer from debilitating symptoms several months after their initial infection with COVID-19 and cannot continue to suffer in silence”, highlighted the regional director of the WHO, Hans Kluge, quoted in a statement.

“Governments and partners in health must work together to find solutions,” he said, noting “the urgent need for further analysisgreater investment, greater support and greater solidarity with those who suffer from this disease”.

According to WHO estimates, long COVID affects twice as many womenbased on calculations by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

(Getty)

According to the US-based IHME, a total of 145 million people worldwide suffered from long-term COVID in 2020 and 2021.

Most people who have been through COVID-19 recover completely, but between 10 and 20% develop effects in the medium and long term. This leads to fatigue and shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunctions such as confusion, inattention or forgetfulness, which can affect a person to carry out daily activities such as work or household chores.

In another step to support people with long COVID, WHO today also announced the creation of an official partnership with Long COVID Europe, a network of 19 patient entities based in countries in the European region.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Can vitamin D protect against COVID-19? what science says

The European Commission authorized the Pfizer vaccine adapted to two other Ómicron subvariants