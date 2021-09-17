“Who gets it? What a problem! ”: Faitelson won the AMLO raffle for the Box at the Azteca

View of the Azteca stadium box that was raffled by the National Lottery in Mexico City (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

One of the most anticipated events for the celebration of September 15 it was the raffle announced by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, On the occasion of the anniversary of the Beginning of Independence, the federal government held a raffle in coordination with the National Lottery and the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (Indep).

Months ago he announced the realization of a raffle where he will give away 22 awards that include real estate and economic gifts. The giveaway offered 250 million pesos (USD 12.3 million) in cash and in-kind prizes; However, it should be mentioned that the real estate they are not new and will be delivered in the conditions in which they are.

One of the properties that most caught the attention of soccer fans was the Azteca Stadium Box. The Colossus of Santa Úrsula is one of the most emblematic venues of Mexican football, it is the home of the América and Cruz Azul clubs, it also hosts the matches of the Mexican National Team as a local and will be a venue for the 2026 World Cup.

AMLO raffled a box at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

As soon as the raffle ended and the winning numbers were announced, the “little piece” that took the box was the 2442380. As explained by the National Lottery the winner is from Mexico CityIn addition, it will be given an extra 20 million pesos.

Faced with this scenario, the controversial sports journalist from ESPN, David Faitelson, criticized the clarity with which the box was given and how the winner will be able to make use of the privileged place of the Azteca. By sharing a location with two teams from the CDMX, Faitelson explained that it will be a problem for the user, since from his position, there will be problems to see the games because some belong to Cruz Azul and another to America.

He also questioned who will truly get the property. Through an official Twitter account, he shared his opinion on the issue and had no contempt for the event organized by AMLO.

David Faitelson criticized the AMLO raffle for the Azteca stadium box (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“The question is: Who gets the box at the Azteca Stadium? 20 “little pieces” of the series were sold in the great draw of the National Lottery … I do not think that a single person has bought the complete series. And then, if they are from America and others from Cruz Azul. What a problem!“, wrote.

Reactions on social networks did not wait, as some joined the sports journalist and commented that the event was a fraud, while another sector of fans overwhelmed the sports analyst, since they supported the idea of ​​the raffle to allocate resources sports athletes.

Opinions were diverse, but some disqualified the commentator’s comment, even stating that he was not informed of how the award was made.

The box that was raffled is the A-37, which is located in one of the best areas (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro.com)

According to the general director of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia Calderón, the total price of the prize in kind and in cash It is 20,000,000 pesos Mexicans. The box that was raffled is about A-37, which is located in one of the best areas; Some of the characteristics that it has is that it has access to 20 people, a private bathroom, a kitchenette and 4 parking spaces in the exclusive area of ​​the enclosure.

At the ceremony they were present Margarita González Saravia Calderón, general director of the National Lottery; Ana Gabriel Guevara, head of the National Sports Commission (Conade); Ernesto Prieto Ortega, head of the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (Indep), among other officials.

KEEP READING:

Tuca Ferretti’s past in Brazil that is little known

These are the winners of the Great Draw of September 15 of the National Lottery

Christian Romero, the footballer who fought a battle with a brain tumor without support from Atlante