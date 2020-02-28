Who got married on Love Is Blind? The couples that said “I do”

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has had everybody speaking because it hit screens on February 13.

The wild idea sees contestants courting and getting engaged with out seeing one another in actual life, earlier than testing out their relationship in the actual world in a bid to make it down the aisle in simply three weeks.

The finale episode not too long ago aired on the streaming web site, with the couples’ wedding ceremony days lastly arriving.

So, who truly said “I do”? And who was jilted on the altar?

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential know in regards to the Love Is Blind weddings.

Barnett and Amber – Married

Their attraction for each other has been fairly clear from the get-go, with the duo struggling to maintain their fingers off one another.

However Barnett has raised eyebrows, after initially discovering a reference to a few of the different ladies, together with Jess.

However, the couple stunned followers as they grew to become the primary couple on the present to get married.

Regardless of a number of wedding ceremony day jitters from Barnett – who Amber struggled to get by means of to on the day – all of it went to plan for the lovebirds.

Mark and Jessica – Ditched on the altar

Unsurprisingly, Mark and Jessica’s huge day didn’t go to plan, as Jessica backed out on the final minute.

The 34-year-old determined she couldn’t get married to somebody 10 years youthful, regardless of Mark explaining he wasn’t like different 24-year-old’s.

She determined to drop the bombshell after strolling down the aisle, leaving Mark very heartbroken as he stood alone on the altar.

Chatting with the digicam, she later said: “I assume I’ll apologise to whoever I have to apologise to, however I’m not going to apologise to myself as a result of I’m not truly sorry.”

Ouch!

Lauren and Cameron – Married

Following in Barnett and Amber’s footsteps, Lauren and Cameron additionally sealed the deal as they said “I do” on the altar.

Forward of their wedding ceremony, Lauren, 32, admitted that she wasn’t 100 per cent certain on what she’d do, and Cameron, 28, was frightened she may depart him hanging.

However the pair – who had been first to get proposed – proved that love is blind as they left the present as husband and spouse.

Damian and Giannina – Jilted on the altar

Most likely one of the crucial fiery couples on the present, with the duo having a number of arguments on display screen, it’s little surprise Damian and Gianna’s wedding ceremony went stomach up.

On the finish of episode 9, viewers knew Gi wished to marry Damien, and had opened up her coronary heart to the potential of their future collectively.

However when Damien was requested if he wished to spend his life with Gi, he replied: “I don’t”, earlier than explaining that he felt she hadn’t been “constant.”

It resulted in a brilliant embarrassed Giannina doing a runner, and sobbing to her mum exterior the venue.

Poor, woman!

Kenny and Kelly – Jilted on the altar

Many thought that the duo had been endgame and positively going to get married.

However a lot to our shock, the couple didn’t make it, as Kelly skilled chilly toes on the day.

Kelly had a second of readability as she was placing her gown on throughout her wedding ceremony day, and realised she couldn’t marry somebody she’d solely recognized for a matter of days.

Admitting she wasn’t “infatuated” with him, she determined to name issues off – but it surely simply so occurred to be on the altar in entrance of all their household and pals.

Cross us the tissues, please!

The Love Is Blind reunion particular will air on Netflix on Thursday fifth March 2020