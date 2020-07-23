Who Is Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift’s Main Collaborator on ‘Folklore’?

UPDATED: Whereas Taylor Swift at all times has a gaggle of collaborators on her albums, there’s normally one chief wingman, whether or not it was Nathan Chapman, Max Martin and Shellback, or, as on her final pair of albums, Jack Antonoff.

However for her surprise-announced eighth album “Folklore,” which drops tonight, it’s apparently Aaron Dessner of the long-running Brooklyn-based band The Nationwide, who co-wrote and produced 11 of the challenge’s 16 tracks.

Though well-known to various music followers for his work with the Grammy-winning group, which he co-founded together with his twin brother Bryce of their hometown of Cincinnati in 1999, Dessner is a newcomer to Swift’s internal circle.

Swift is a longtime fan of the band and was even seen mingling backstage on the band’s June 2019 live performance at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. She reached out to him in late April about the potential for collaborating remotely (resulting from COVID-19), and the pair rapidly started writing songs collectively.

“I used to be excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April about perhaps writing some songs remotely collectively. I had been isolating with my household however writing a ton of music within the first months of quarantine which I shared,” he wrote in an Instagram put up Thursday. “I believed it will take some time for music concepts to return and I had no expectations so far as what we may accomplish remotely. However just a few hours after sharing music, my cellphone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a completely written model of a music — the momentum by no means actually stopped. Over the following few months, we remotely completed 11 songs (She additionally recorded a number of others with the wonderful @jackantonoff) of her magical new album “folklore”. I’ve hardly ever been so impressed by somebody and it’s nonetheless laborious to imagine this even occurred — these songs got here collectively in such a difficult time.”

He additionally shouted out his engineer and bandmates, then concluded, “She is without doubt one of the most proficient, hardworking and deeply caring artists I’ve ever encountered. There’s a palpable humanity and heat and uncooked emotion in these songs that I hope you’ll love and take consolation in as a lot as I do.”

Outdoors of writing for and producing the Nationwide, Dessner has produced or contributed to dozens of different artists’ albums over the previous decade, together with Mumford and Sons’ “Wilder Thoughts,” Sharon Van Etten’s “Tramp,” Frightened Rabbit’s “Paining of a Panic Assault” and Native Natives’ “Hummingbird.” He additionally curated and produced two acclaimed, eclectic compilations benefiting the Pink Scorching Group: 2009’s “Darkish Was the Evening” and 2016’s Grateful Lifeless covers album “Day of the Lifeless.”

Dessner is well-versed in different areas of the music world, together with long-form, multi-media compositions reminiscent of “Eternally Love” with Icelandic efficiency artist Ragnar Kjartansson and “The Lengthy Depend” with members of the Breeders and TV On The Radio. He has additionally labored on a 123 of movie scores together with his brother Bryce and co-founded three music festivals: Eaux Claire in Eau Claires, Wisc., HAVEN in Copenhagen and Boston Calling in Boston.

Since 2016, Dessner has operated out of a bespoke studio referred to as Lengthy Pond on his property close to Hudson, N.Y., with help from longtime engineer Jon Low. In addition to “folklore,” Dessner has been laborious at work of late on the second album from Huge Pink Machine, his collaborative challenge with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. An early observe from it, “No Time for Love Like Now,” was launched in June and options vocals by former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

The Nationwide’s newest album, “I Am Simple to Discover,” was launched in 2019 and accompanied by a brief movie directed by Mike Mills. Its 2017 predecessor, “Sleep Effectively Beast,” received the Grammy for Finest Different Album.