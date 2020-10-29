Who is Ahsoka Tano? The Mandalorian and Star Wars character history

Fan of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels? Then you definitely’re in all probability A) a fan of Ahsoka Tano, and B) delighted to listen to the fan-favourite character will seem in The Mandalorian season two.

A minimum of that’s what’s been reported. Hypothesis concerning the character has been rife after Selection claimed that Briarpatch star Rosario Dawson could be enjoying the Jedi in upcoming episodes.

Whereas Disney themselves haven’t confirmed the casting, Mandalorian followers are pleading this hearsay is true – alongside reviews that Boba Fett is additionally set to make an look.

Nonetheless, if you happen to haven’t seen the animated Star Wars sequence, you’re in all probability asking one huge query at this level: who on Mandalore is Ahsoka Tano? Right here’s every part it is advisable know concerning the former Jedi.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Earlier than you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is as a substitute a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta identified for her robust morals (and superior duel white lightsabers).

Though by no means showing within the live-action movies, Ahsoka grew to become one of many key figures in acclaimed Star Wars animated sequence The Clone Wars.

However she didn’t precisely win over followers immediately. Beginning out as Anakin Skywalker’s willful younger apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. Nonetheless, via the seasons, Tano grew to become a well-rounded and mature character, ultimately turning into the protagonist of the present.

Over time, she additionally grew to become a commander of the Republic military and fought the likes of Common Grievous.

Regardless of all of those achievements, nevertheless, Tano ultimately left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extraordinarily comprehensible: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Though her identify was ultimately cleared, he religion within the order was severely shaken.

Though exterior the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to guide Republic forces – however was pressured into hiding after the clone military turned on the Jedi within the final ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the tip of Tano, although. An older model of the character returned in animated sequence Star Wars: Rebels, with the previous Jedi now a key participant within the resistance motion. Her position on this sequence was pretty restricted, though viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil Struggle and she was final seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with feminine Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to search out lacking Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Apparently, for a time frame, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon now carried by Mandalorian huge unhealthy Moff Gideon. Did Gideon acquire the blade from her?

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?



In the mean time, it’s not confirmed that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Nonetheless, as talked about above, it’s rumoured actress Rosario Dawson (Sin Metropolis, Seven Kilos, Zombieland: Double Faucet) will tackle the position if she does seem.

Intriguingly, regardless of being confirmed to look within the sequence, Dawson hasn’t appeared in any preview pictures launched forward of the season two opener. Followers have argued that attributable to Tano’s distinctive look it might be inconceivable to supply followers a take a look at her character with out gifting away the shock.

However whereas Dawson hasn’t been seen in character, Disney has launched a primary take a look at Mandalorian newcomer Sasha Banks in character.

Though the picture doesn’t give away precisely who she’s enjoying, it’s clear this isn’t Tano. Nonetheless, followers have speculated Banks may very well be enjoying Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior who has a connection to Tano (see above).

When may Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?



Okay, assuming Ahsoka Tano is set to look in The Mandalorian season two, which episode will she first seem? There’s each likelihood that Tano will seem on the finish of episode one, with the character fleshed out extra within the subsequent instalment. In spite of everything, that’s precisely how Child Yoda was launched within the present’s first season.

Nonetheless, there’s an opportunity Tano may debut within the fifth episode additionally. That’s as a result of that episode is penned by The Clone Wars and Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni, the person who helped create Tano. If the character was going to be delivered to The Mandalorian, he could be the person entrusted to do it.

