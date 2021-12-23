Who is Albert Benaiges, the former manager of Chivas and Barcelona accused of sexual abuse

Albert Benaiges was accused of sexual abuse in recent weeks (Photo: Ulises Ruiz / EFE)

Albert Benaiges came to thes Chivas de Guadalajara, from Barcelona, to be part of the coaching staff as Sports Director in 2014. The talent finder like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Lionel Messi He went to Aztec lands in order to contribute a grain of sand to the basic forces in Green Valley, site where the Chiverío training camps are located. Recently, the discoverer was denounced by sexual abuse in Spain during the 80’s and 90’s when it was director of La Masia, according to him Ara newspaper.

After the departure of Johan Cruyff of the facilities of the Sacred Herd on its way since 2012, Jorge Vergara decided to repatriate Albert Benaiges, since he had Mexican nationality as he was born in the country. It was so Beinaiges A group from Guadalajara arrived to start a new project after what happened with Cruyff. In his first press conference, the manager was received by different media, since the intention of Chivas was to find a player among their ranks of the stature of Messi or Iniesta. When the Spaniard arrived he assured: “Nor we are going to think that tomorrow we are going to have three Iniestas and four Xavis”.

Recently Benaiges He was charged with alleged crimes of sexual abuse when he held the position of teacher of physical education in the Barcelona School, where at least 60 testimonies were collected. The former coach left the FC Barcelona just three weeks ago for alleged “personal reasons”. In addition, Xavi Hernandez, technical director of the culé first team, declared at a press conference about the case and said that he remained surprised by events: “I am not saying that it has not happened but I had no suspicions. He was also my coach. I am surprised and affected. I did not expect it but that justice does its process”.

Benaiges accused of sexual abuse during his stay at FC Barcelona (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

In Chivas de Guadalajara he was fired after only two months of work. It was featured in August of 2014 and left the Jalisco box for the month of October. According Culemania.com, Benaiges used methods in which children of approximately 12 and 13 years were subjected and forced to shower in his presence. The events would have caused the immediate dismissal of the rojiblancos. At the moment, there has been no official source from the Flock that affirms or denies what is published by the Spanish media.

In accordance with Ignacio Ghost Suarez, who is a journalist recognized for filtering topics that are rarely touched, Albert he was fired for Jorge Vergara for alleged accusations similar to those just charged. One of them was the decision to ask players to wax their pubic hair because, allegedly affected the performance of footballers. Also, the medium The reason, assured that the trainer intended to apply the Tanner scale, which is a pediatric procedure to determine the growth of a child from the development of their genitals.

In this way, the facts will be evaluated from Spain on the Central Unit of Aggressions of the Mossos d’Esquadra (UCAS), in charge of receiving the testimonies that have already been published by the Ara newspaper, when he was present at the Escola Barcelona de Les Corts and the Unió Esportiva Sants, in Barcelona. In addition to this, at the moment there are no complaints that have been protected by the Mexican authorities, therefore, it is not investigated in the country. In the next few days the rojiblanco club is expected to give its position on the matter.

KEEP READING:

Rayadas fans denounced persecution and mistreatment in celebration of the Championship

Eva Espejo became the first champion coach of the Liga MX Femenil

“The fans are among the best, if not the best”, Sebastián Córdova upon his arrival in Nuevo León