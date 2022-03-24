Who is Alejandro Garnacho, the youth with a Spanish accent who could debut in the National Team: why Argentina would not “shield” him even if he plays

Lionel Scaloni considers giving official minutes to Alejandro Garnacho (AFA)

For the last double date of the South American Qualifiers on the way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni set out to see a group of youths up close with whom Argentina can look forward to the future. One of them is Alexander Garnachoa 17-year-old striker who belongs to Manchester United and would have real chances of adding minutes tomorrow against Venezuela at La Bombonera.

The story of the attacker from Madrid, of South American descent, became known after his call: “I was born in Madrid, but my mother is Argentine, as is her entire family, and it will be an honor to be able to represent Argentina, just as it was at the time to represent Spain. I am very excited about this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the moment and making the most of it.” The promise that already played for the Sub 18 of Spain has open credit in the Albiceleste.

Although the coaching staff will take a few more hours to define the eleven with which they will receive the Vinotinto tomorrow, from 8:30 p.m. at the stadium Alberto J. Armando, Garnacho bids to go to the bank and even have the chance to enter. The national team suffered several casualties and Scaloni analyzes which line-up to use. With Lautaro Martínez with COVID-19, Ángel Di María injured and even Lionel Messi recovering from a flu syndrome, the viable alternatives in the offense are Joaquín Correa, Ángel Correa, Manuel Lanzini, Julián Álvarez and Lucas Boyé, an experienced rookie.

The boy from United is one of the brand new additions to the Argentine team. Matías Soulé (Juventus) and Luka Romero (Lazio) had previously received calls. And after the follow-up of Javier Mascherano, this call included Franco and Valentín Carboni (Inter), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid) and Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal), as well as a Garnacho that recently delighted everyone with a great goal for the FA Youth Cup.

“Since I was little I have encouraged both teams. For me, this is going to give more to talk about me both inside the club and outside, but this is not the important thing. I continue to focus on my sport, on my job, which is football, and I am very excited about this opportunity. I am still young, this is only the beginning of my career and I am only focused on playing football, which is what I like. And in continuing to improve as well”, expressed with a Spanish accent the youth who started at Atlético Madrid but was sold by 500 thousand euros some time ago.

Oblivious to what is being said around him, Garnacho enjoys his present. In his Instagram account he posted an image next to Lionel Messi in the Ezeiza complex and the legend: “Dreams really do come true”.

And if Alejandro doesn’t jump off the bench against Venezuela, he’ll still get one more chance next Tuesday, when Argentina visits Ecuador in Guayaquil to close your participation in the qualifier.

THE MODIFICATION IN THE FIFA REGULATIONS THAT WILL PREVENT ARGENTINA FROM HAVING EXCLUSIVITY WITH GARNACHO, AT LEAST FOR NOW

Alejandro Garnacho could still choose to play for Spain (Grosby)

In September 2020, the 70th annual Congress of the international federation was held (due to the pandemic context, for the first time remotely) and some new regulatory provisions were registered there, including exceptions to the general prohibition on changing national teams. Representatives of the 211 nations that are members of FIFA cast their electronic vote and approved that the players will have some clauses that they can use to modify their eligibility at the international level.

Thus, a soccer player who had played for a certain national team may request a modification of the country’s eligibility if he complies with any of these requirements:

1) At the time of playing his first official competition match with his current federation of any football category and discipline, he already had the nationality of the federation he wishes to represent.

2) At the time of playing his last official competition match of any football discipline with his current federation, he had not yet turned 21 years old.

3) He played a maximum of three “A” international matches in any football discipline with his current federation, both in official and unofficial competition.

4) At least three years have elapsed since he played the last “A” international match of any football discipline with his current federation, both in official and unofficial competition

5) He has never featured in any ‘A’ international match at the final tournament of a FIFA World Cup or confederations tournament.

Alejandro Garnacho, like the other young promises of the Argentine team, until now they are able to appeal to any of these resources to be summoned by another national team. This is why the Albiceleste will not be able to shield them as they once did with Messi.

However, he will be able to continue with the seduction operation, which began with the follow-up by the AFA Scouting department, continued with the telephone calls to the protagonists and their families, and today reaches a new stage with the citation. And with minutes on the field in a Qualifying duel in the case of Garnacho?

