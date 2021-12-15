Who is Alejandro Irarragorri: the figure behind the last Liga MX finals

Alejandro Carlos Irarragorri Gutiérrez is a Mexican businessman dedicated to investing in sports and entertainment, especially soccer (Photo: Instagram / @ aleirarragorri)

The night of Sunday, December 12, was recorded in the history of Mexican soccer. The date became the day that Atlas broke his long drought without a title in Mexican soccer. The festivities have not stopped and different fans have celebrated the victory, but one of the people who encouraged Atlas and who intervened to reach the final is Alejandro Irragorri.

Although he cannot be given full credit for the Atlas championship, the businessman has a unique streak in Mexican soccer that has led different teams to the Mexican soccer final. Alejandro Carlos Irarragorri Gutierrez is a Mexican businessman dedicated to investing in sports and entertainment, especially in football.

Irarragorri is the founder and president of Grupo Orlegi. The company has invested in the last years the equipment of the Liga BBVA MX, He has not only worked with first division teams, but he has also worked with a club from the Mexican Expansion League.

Orlegi Sports is dedicated to the administration of sports projects and owns Mexican teams such as Atlas, Santos and Tampico (Photo: Instagram / @ aleirarragorri)

The business group is present in various states of the country, as well as internationally such as the United States, Colombia, Scotland, among others. Said company owned by Irarragorri has had a close activity with clubs such as Santos, Atlas and Tampico Madero.

Orlegi Sports he is dedicated to the administration of sports projects and owns the aforementioned Mexican teams. With all three sets, already has contested the title of champion four consecutive times. The first of them came with those from Tampico.

In the midst of the health contingency in Mexico, the tournament was held Guardians 2020. All the categories of the Mexican league competed under that name and the Expansion League was no exception. The new soccer project in the country hosted an atypical bullfighting in which the the good Jaiba they reached the final of the contest.

Now at the Grita México Apertura 2021, Alejandro Irarragorri saw another of his teams reach the final, Atlas (Photo: Twitter / @ Irarragorri)

Those of Tampico were measured against the Colts of the AtlanteanAfter the two roundtrip games, the Tamaulipas team won the championship. It should be remembered that in 2016 Alejandro Irarragorri announced the purchase of 50% of the club after an agreement with the directors.

Since then he had interference in the sports institution. But it was not the first team that I bought because in 2013 the purchase of Grupo Modelo -which includes Santos Laguna and the Santos Modelo Territory- by the Irarragorri company.

He began to invest in projects in favor of the lagoons, such as the modernization of the TSM Corona stadium and other projects in the schools of the Warriors. The fruits of the investments were reflected in the last tournament Guardians Closing 2021.

Atlas is the current champion of Liga MX (Photo: AFP)

Those of Santos reached the final of the contest in which they faced Cruz Azul. Although they did not take the trophy, they did give a good sporting performance. Even during this 2021 Apertura, the Laguneros qualified for the tournament league but were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Now in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, Alejandro Irarragorri saw another of his teams reach the final. Atlas was measured against Lion in the fight for the Liga MX title. The foxes they were winners and snapped a 70-year streak without a title.

And the next one, on December 15, the Tampico club will participate again in the final of the Liga MX Expansion League. They will face Atlante again, so they have a chance to be champions this year. Alejandro Irarragorri’s work with his clubs has helped them achieve their desired goals.

KEEP READING:

Martinoli or Perro Bermúdez: which television station had the highest rating in the final Atlas vs León

Clausura 2022: what you should know about the new Liga MX calendar

The moving reaction of the Bermúdez Dog for the Atlas championship