Who is Alejandro Kirk, the only Mexican in the 2022 MLB All Star Game

Alejandro Kirk will be the 15th Mexican player to play in an MLB All-Star Game (Photo: Getty Images)

Las American and National Leagues de la Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the players who will participate in the 2022 edition of the All Star Game. Although he has been one of the Mexican players with the most spotlight on his shoulders, Julio Urías was not selected to participate. Meanwhile, the only player who will represent the Aztec country will be Alejandro Kirkwho was designated as a catcher on the American League team.

Kirk, who was born in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, serves as the first catcher de los Toronto Blue Jays in the current season and will repeat his role with the AL team. It should be noted that his performances in the 2022 campaign earned him beat Jose Treviñocatcher for the Yankees who was listed to fill the starting position for the All-Star Game.

With his appointment, Kirk was the custodian of the return of the Mexican delegation to the All Star Game. It is worth mentioning that, since the 2017 season when the pitcher Robert Osuna was chosen to participate no player born in the national territory had been designated to be the protagonist. With this, he will become the 15th Aztec baseball player to play the game of honor in the Major Leagues.

One of Kirk’s qualities is his high batting percentage (Photo: Getty Images)

Kirk’s selection to the All-Star Game with the American League came as a surprise. Not enjoying a long spell with Major League teams, his presence with the Toronto Blue Jays speaks of the good adaptation he has had with the ninth. It is worth mentioning that the real Tijuanamade his debut in the 2020 season, at 21 years of age, when he was unexpectedly promoted from the lower ranks.

In the year 2016during an exhibition of the Toros de Tijuana team, Dean Decillis went to the Mexican border town to attract new talent. During her visit he paid special attention to the qualities demonstrated by Alejandro Kirk and decided to incorporate it for the month of September. With the signature, the Mexican received USD 7 thousand 500 and the Canadian entity gave USD 22,500 to the hosts of the Chevron Stadium.

After a period of adaptation, in 2017 he managed to join the Gulf Coast League organized by the Blue Jays, although in 2018 he was promoted to the Bluefield Blue Jays. In that team, he surprised with his batting statistics and his ability to hit home runs, in addition to his qualities when receiving pitches from his pitchers.

Alejandro Kirk serves as receiver for Toronto (Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

With this background, it was promoted to join the Lansing Lugnuts, in Class A, to later reach the Dunedin Blue Jays, a team with which he would reach the advanced Class A league. His plan worked perfectly. Before the 2020 season started, he was called by the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays. to be part of a summer camp.

In principle, Kirk’s plan contemplated the start of the 2020 season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, where he would complete his process in the AA category. However, the cancellation of the season due to the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, bordered his inclusion with the Major League team.

Their first meeting was September 12, 2020 vs. the New York Metsalthough his first relevant appearance was achieved on the day 21when connected four hits against the New York Yankees. In this regard, during a visit to the Estadio de los Toros de Tijuana he stated that:

“It was impressive to play in that famous stadium and I think Cole is one of the best pitchers, but I went out the same way I did every day to compete, although I was also a little anxious to be there with those types of pitchers.”

