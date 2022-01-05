Who is Alejandro Zendejas, the footballer America is looking for

Alejandro Zendejas could reach America (Photo: Instagram / @ azensaa_)

The activity of the MX League is about to resume and the First Division clubs are still in search of new signings to strengthen themselves in the face of the Closing 2022. America is on the lookout for Alejandro Zendejas, current player of Necaxa. The team of Santiago Solari he would be moving his chips to get closer to Zendejas and take him to Coapa for the tournament that is about to start.

After the departure of Sebastián Córdova, the Argentine strategist looked for a footballer to contribute to the offensive and defensive tactics, so he paid attention to the individual work of Zendejas. During the Guardianes México Apertura 2021, the 23-year-old stood out with the Ray from Necaxa and was one of the most relevant players in the club.

Shortly before the end of 2021 TUDN reported that the far right was already in talks with the Azulcrema directive in order to reach the Eagles. However, its incorporation with America has not been confirmed.

Also within the negotiations would be considering Federico Viñas or Fernando Madrigal.

Who is Alejandro Zendejas?

Alejandro Zendejas plays with Necaxa (Photo: Courtesy / Club Necaxa)

Alejandro Zendejas Saavedra is a professional soccer player trained in Major League Soccer (MLS) and has double nationality. He is a Mexican-American player. Although he was born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, as a young man he migrated to the United States to seek an opportunity to dedicate himself to soccer.

Around the age of 14, he joined the basic forces of the Football Club Dallas and that’s where his sports training began. Zendejas showed his intention to become a professional footballer so little by little he was considered to join the basic forces teams.

In Dallas he played in the U-15, U-17 and U-20, over the years he was considered to participate in the first team. In 2014 he had his first call to participate in the MLS First Division; A year passed and he did not see a minute with the Dallas jersey, his debut came until May 2015 in the match against Houston Dynamo.

In Chivas he participated in 23 games and had a score (Photo: EFE / Archive)

His talent caught the attention of Matías Almeyda, who was the technical director of Chivas during the period from 2015 to 2018. The herd strategist approached Zendejas to sign him with the Guadalajara club. Matías saw the work of Alejandro Zendejas in the Chivas International Cup 2016.

As soon as Dallas finished his participation in the cup, Matías Almeyda approached the Mexican-American footballer and signed him as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2016. During his time at the Sacred Flock It did not have the expected activity and for June 2017 it came out as loan al Club Atlético Zacatepec from Promotion alloy; his loan was for the purpose of gaining experience in Mexican soccer.

In 2018 he finished his time in the promotion league and Chivas had more participation, but the panorama changed again for Zendejas as Almeyda left the technical direction and with it Alejandro Zendejas He also left the Perla Tapatia.

In October 2021 he had his first call with the Mexican National Team of Gerardo Tata Martino (Photo: Instagram / @ azensaa_)

The last time he wore the red and white shirt was in 2020, throughout his entire career he participated in 23 games and had one touchdown. Later he became the reinforcement of the hydrocalides where he became one of the most relevant players of the institution. The Guardians 2020 is here to play And despite the complications from COVID-19, he was one of the club’s most prominent.

Even in October 2021 he had his first call with the Mexican team from Gerardo Tata Martino. Now America would seek to sign him to buy his bill of rights from those of Necaxa. Fernando Madrigal and Federico Viñas they would be involved in the negotiation.

The Azulcrema directive is the one that has been insisting to sign the player.

