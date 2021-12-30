Who is Alexandra Kosteniuk, the rapid chess queen who defeated stereotypes

He has over 225,000 followers on his Twitter account (Credit: ChessQueen)

At 37, the Russian chess player, Alexandra Kosteniuk adorned her extensive curriculum with the inscription of her name for the first time among the winners of the world championships under fast mode (15-minute games per competitor). Organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE, according to its French acronym), the World competition was held since last 25, at the National Football Stadium of Poland, in Warsaw, divided into the absolute categories (men and women) and feminine. In the first, among 181 participants, a 17-year-old Uzbek man, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, triumphed, and in the second, with 103 entries, the new queen, Kosteniuk, was the winner.

This young Russian, born on April 23, 1984, in Perm, on the banks of the Kama River, is one of the great stars in the history of Russian women’s chess; In 2008, a year after giving birth to her only daughter, Francesca María, she became the 12th world champion among women, after defeating the Chinese Hou Yifan in the final. Earlier in 2006 the first edition of the Random Chess World Cup (also called Fischer-Random) had been awarded.

Kosteniuk, in the gambit and castling environment, is known as “The Queen of Chess” (Chess Queen), more than 225 thousand followers accompany her daily in her posts on the Twitter account. And although her playing strength allows her to rank among the top ten female chess players on the planet, several years ago she chose the path of promoting and disseminating the virtues of the game instead of high competition. Alexandra Kosteniuk, who ever acted as an advertising modelIn times when she claimed that “beauty and chess can go hand in hand” and was amused by male postures when they had to face a beautiful woman, she chose for almost a decade to proclaim herself “Chess Ambassador”. She is dedicated to teaching, publishes books with different teaching methods for children, and for 14 years she has organized the children’s competitions “Alexandra Kosteniuk Cup” for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12.

Alexandra, whom her family baptized Sasha, learned to play chess at age 5; her father, Konstantin, was in charge of polishing the rudiments of the game, and he decided to abandon his career in the Russian army to accompany his daughter to the main chess competitions. The progress of the girl immediately surpassed the knowledge of her father so it was necessary to hire the Russian teacher Alexei Korotyliov, as a new coach.

Dedication and talent made her ranking skyrocket; at 14 years, In 1998, she became the youngest female chess grandmaster in historyAt the age of 17, she achieved the world runner-up, after falling in the final with the Chinese Zhu Chen.

When he finished secondary school, he did not give up playing, and added a new activity to his training: physical education teachers. “I love sports, chess is very important, but I like swimming and athletics, and I don’t neglect music and reading. Impatience of the heart, by S. Tsveig, was the most fantastic book I have ever read ”, he recounted on the day of the presentation of his first chess book:“ How to be a great master at 14 ”. A success in the Russian and English versions and it was also published in Spanish. Later he wrote “Play chess with Alexandra Kosteniuk”, “Diaries of a chess queen” “Play like me!”, Among others.

Contemporary with the famous Russian tennis player, Anna Kournikova, at the beginning of the new millennium they both shared the covers of various women’s magazines; Alexandra Kosteniuk was singled out as a new symbol of chess.

“I want chess to be as popular as golf, tennis or basketball, and if that means being the sex symbol of this game, then I am ready for it,” she declared (ITAR-TASS Photo Agency / Alamy Live News)

“I think I’m far from the image of the middle-aged man sitting at the board for hours pondering his next move. I want chess to be as popular as golf, tennis or basketball, and if that means being the sex symbol of this game, then I’m ready for it.”, He told in an interview for the Cadena CNN. Around those days, the Russian film director, Stanislav Govorujin, summoned her to act in the movie “Bless the Woman”. The following year, in 2004, Sasha would become the 10th woman in the world to achieve the title of grandmaster in the men’s category.

Bearer of dual citizenship, Russian and Swiss, allowed her to settle for a few years, together with her current partner, the great Russian master, Pavel Tregubov, in front of the Alps. There he set a new record, never seen in the 120 years of Swiss national championships; Kosteniuk became the national champion in both categories, in the women’s and men’s categories.

Winner of the team gold medal playing for Russia the Olympics in Khanty Mansiysk in 2010, Istanbul 2012 and Tromso 2014, and in the European women’s team team 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017, the name of Alexandra Kosteniuk had moved away from positions of privilege in recent years. Pandemic through, in August of this year he returned to competitive and face-to-face chess; signed up for the Women’s World Cup in Sochi. After three weeks, Kosteniuk took the title. “I am very happy; When you are young and you win, you don’t appreciate it so much, but over the years, at least in my case, each victory is something incredible. It’s true that you also think about retirement, but these victories motivate you to keep going, although I don’t know for how long ”was his first reflection after the conquest.

Four months have passed since that success, and once again the name of Alexandra Kosteniuk shines again in the firmament of the chess world. At 37, he won the fast World Cup, undefeated with 9 points (7 wins and 4 draws) out of 11 possible; with a half unit advantage over the Kazakh, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and a point over her compatriots, Valentina Gunina and Kateryna Lagno.

The Chess Queen does not give up; prepares to regain his throne.

At age 37, he struck a chord at the Rapid Chess World Cup (Credit: ChessQueen)

THE LIFE OF SASHA

1994: at the age of 10 he obtained the European Under 10 Championship (Romania).

1996: at age 12 he won the European Under 12 Championship (Slovakia).

1996: at the age of 12 he conquered the U12 World Championship (Spain).

1997: At age 13 she became the youngest international female chess master in history.

1998: at the age of 14 she obtained the title of Female Chess Grandmaster.

2000: at age 16 she ranked 2nd in the Russian Women’s Chess Championship.

2004: became the 10th woman to achieve the title of male chess grandmaster

2008: world champion of classical female chess was established

2013: For the first time in the history of Swiss chess, it was awarded the national men’s and women’s competition.

2014: She was decorated in Russia with the Medal of the Order of Merit of the Fatherland, for her contribution to the development of physical culture and sports.

2021: She obtained the Women’s World Cup, and the Rapid Chess World Cup.

