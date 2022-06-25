Who is Alma Ibarra, the Mexican boxer who is chasing a record set by Canelo Álvarez

Alma Nora Ibarra seeks to become the fifth undisputed champion in world boxing history, as well as the first in Mexican boxing (Photo: [email protected])

The presence of Mexico in international boxing has great stories in the men’s branch. However, the feats of female boxers they have also written passages in gold letters. Alma Ibarrafor example, seeks to join the list of eight active fighters who currently hold a world championship but, in addition, has the opportunity to be the first born in the national territory to conquer all the belts of her divisionjust like Saul did Canelo Alvarez in 2021.

The undisputed championship is the new challenge in the sights of The Conquerorbecause next Saturday, July 25, it will be mounted in the ring of the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, contra Jessica McCaskill. Currently, his rival from Chicago has all the relevant championships in the weight category welterso a victory would make possible the alternation in reign.

Ibarra, 34, has a journey of five years as a professional, but before that he was able to build a prolific amateur career. In his record there is a medal for plata in the Central American Gamesas well as a bronze in the Pan American. It wasn’t until he was 29 years old that he decided to break into the Big Top as a professional.

Alma Ibarra was a medalist in her stage as an amateur (Photo: twitter/@purapasiontv)

His presentation took place on April 6, 2017, when she faced and defeated Estefany Maldonado in her debut. Since then he undertook a short career consisting of 11 brawls which, for the most part, has vented in Mexican territory. Contra McCaskill will be the second time he has performed in the United States, as well as the fourth abroad, as he has also given exhibitions in Canada and Puerto Rico.

Since its presentation, it managed to consolidate a unbeaten record of seven fightsof which four got ahead by way of knockout. Although her progress up to that moment was promising, she suffered her first defeat in 2019. The American Raquel Miller, who also appeared undefeated, was in charge of putting an end to her streak by way of unanimous decision and staining his perfect stat.

After his only loss, Ibarra set out to get a spot to represent Mexico at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For this, he went to a home run made in Boca del Río, Veracruz, but one night before making his final fight experienced a kidnapping along with his coach Carlos Medellín. According to his testimony, they were taken from their hotel by a group of men, although at first they argued that it was for their own safety.

Alma Nora Ibarra’s cell phone was tapped during her kidnapping (Photo: Twitter @VAVEL_Mexico)

On the morning of Thursday, February 6, 2020, the organizers of the event noticed her absence, so they tried to establish communication with her. However, her communication devices were in the control of the plagiarists, so she was unable to alert her to her situation. Thus, after hours without being certain about her future, the police went to the hotel where they were transferred to rescue themalthough the kidnappers had already obtained a sum of money from his family.

Although the kidnapping prevented her from seeking Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games, in 2021 she was able to continue her professional career with a victory against American Kandi Wyatt by decision. In the same way, she prevailed over Laura Cubos Ramos, in April 2022, with the fifth knockout of his career. These victories positioned her as challenging to try to beat the undisputed McCaskill.

Jessica McCaskill is the undisputed welterweight champion (Photo: Getty Images)

Few boxers in the world have held the four most important belts. The list is reduced in the female branch because only four women have achieved it. Cecilia Brækhus was the pioneer in the same division as Ibarra, although her legacy passed into the hands of McCaskill in March 2021.

Another of the undisputed champions in middleweight is Clareesa Shieldsalthough it lost validity after losing the crown of the world boxing organization (OMB). The one who has kept his appointment is Katie Taylorin light weight, although Alma The Conqueror Ibarra could be added to the list as the fifth monarch in history and the second in the current period.

