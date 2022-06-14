Who is Andrew Redmayne, the dancing goalkeeper from Australia who became a hero against Peru for his eccentric style of saving penalties

Valera fails penalty in Peru vs Australia. Video: TNT Sports Chile

Andrew Redmayne became a hero of Australia that eliminated Peru on penalties in the playoff for the penultimate place for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 33-year-old goalkeeper contained the last shot in the definition and stood out for his particular dance before each execution of his rivals. the australian coach Graham Arnold he sent him onto the pitch at the end of extra time as his winning card (instead of Ryan, the starting goalkeeper and squad captain) and it brought him good results.

In each prior to the shots of the Peruvian players, the oceanic goalkeeper performed a particular dance with the aim of deconcentrating his rivals. In three of them he did not have a result, but he had a signal in favor in the shot that Luis Advincula hit the right post. Although the explosion came with the last execution of alex valerawhich Redmayne contained by throwing himself to his right.

“It is a way that the rival does not know where I am going to throw myself and I also want them to get nervous, that the arch is smaller than it really is. It doesn’t always work for me, but this time it allowed me to stop two shots”, he explained in 2019, when using that same technique he was the figure in the definition of the title that his team, Sydney FC, won 4-1 on penalties to Perth Glory for the Australian Rules Football League Final. On that occasion he contained two penalties and in one of them, he hit his rival’s intention to bite her.

Andrew Redmayne has 4 saved penalties in 19 executions (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

Beyond being a particular character, his sports career could have had an important turn and perhaps he would have reached the Premier League. In 2005, at the age of 16, he played for the New South Wales Institute of Sport, and his team finished goalless in a match against an Arsenal youth team. Because of his work, Redmayne was invited by the London club to a test in England, according to an article in the Sydney Morning Herald.

responded well and Liam Brady, a referent of the British entity, which directed the Arsenal academy, made him the proposal to sign him. Although the London cast decided on another goalkeeper before and opted for Wojciech Szczęsny.

Beyond that episode, Andrew did not get angry or angry with the English club: “I became an Arsenal fan after that experience,” he recalled in that article in the Morning Herald.

All the players hug Andrew Redmayne, the Australian hero (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

He did not lower his arms and continued fighting for his dream of being a footballer. He debuted in 2007 in a semi-professional league at AIS and always played for his country. He later played for Central Coast, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Heart, Melbourne City, Western Sydney and is currently still a part of Sydney FC.

Until this Monday, he had only played two games for the Australian team. His greatest experience in the Socceroos was in the youth teams, with two matches in the Under 23 and 25 in the Under 20. As for his specialty, he has statistics that mark four penalties saved in 19 executions.

Beyond Coach Arnold’s play, he doesn’t consider that having decided on Andrew in the penalty shootout was thrown into the pool, since he considers him “fantastic” and “very good” at stopping those shots. The truth is that Redywane became a hero and was key for Australia to reach its fifth World Cup in a row and the sixth in total, since the first participation of the oceanic was in Germany 1974

