Who is Austria’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Vincent Bueno, who will sing ‘Alive’?

Sizzling off the press is the announcement that Vincent Bueno will signify Austria at Eurovision 2020.

Will Vincent sweep Eurovision off its toes?

Discover out extra beneath…

Who is representing Austria at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 34

Instagram: @officialvincentbueno

Twitter: @vincebueno

Fb: @officialvincentbueno

Eurovision viewers will be watching with stars of their eyes, as Rotterdam welcomes Vienna’s star, Vincent Bueno to the Contest.

The singer, composer and musician, Vincent Bueno is heading to Rotterdam in Might.

Within the area of solely twelve years, since starting his profession, Vincent has had unimaginable alternatives and is an actual expertise to look out for: he started dancing on the tender age of 4 and is a graduate of music and performing arts. By 11, he had mastered the piano, guitar, drums and bass guitar.

In 2008, Vincent featured in Austria’s musical theatre competitors, Musical! Die Present – which in contrast to Western and Asian expertise present contests, is comparatively tougher and difficult on account of its theatre leanings – beating 10 contestants to grow to be the winner.He carried out standard numbers from Grease, Phantom of the Opera, Jungle E book, Jesus Christ Celebrity, Miss Saigon, Singin’ within the Rain and Mary Poppins and was lauded by veterans of the unique West Finish solid of Miss Saigon.

Two years later, he carried out for Filipino tv, signing a contract with Star Data, now known as Star Music.

What is Austria’s Eurovision 2020 tune known as?

Vincent will be performing an lively variety of his personal, known as Alive, composed by himself and younger producers and composers, with whom Vincent was proud to collaborate: David Yang, Felix van Göns, Artur Aigner. He wrote the lyrics himself.

The tune is described as a narrative about turning into alive via liberation from our personal egos. Listeners are invigorated because the melody modifications, till the tip when solely two phrases stay: “Alive once more”.

The place did Austria are available final yr’s Eurovision?

Austria will have their hopes driving on Vincent this yr, as final yr, the nation didn’t qualify for the ultimate, ending in 17th place with solely 21 factors.

Regardless of that, the nation has loved an extended historical past with Eurovision, having joined the Contest in 1957 and has carried out 51 instances.

It has additionally received on two events: in 1966 with the tune Merci, Chérie by Udo Jürgens and in 2014 with the tune, Rise like a Phoenix, carried out by Conchita Wurst.

Nevertheless, it has positioned final eight instances and has obtained no factors on 4 events.

So, will Vincent obtain a standing ovation and win, or will the curtain fall on him?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand ultimate will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16th of Might and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand ultimate – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

