Who is Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 entry Hooverphonic who will sing Release Me?

It has been introduced that Belgian band, Hooverphonic will be representing their nation at Eurovision in Could and launched the only that they hope will catapult their manner into first place.

So can they do it?

Allow us to introduce Hooverphonic…

Who is representing Belgium at Eurovision 2020?

Hooverphonic has an enormous 25-year historical past behind them: the band initially fashioned again in 1995 and so through the years, members have come and gone. The members now characteristic: Luka Cruysberghs (lead vocals) Alex Callier (producer/songwriter) and Raymond Geerts (lead guitar).

What is Belgium’s Eurovision 2020 track referred to as?

The trio will be singing Release Me, written by lead singer, Alex Callier, who additionally composed the track, alongside Italian composer Luca Chiaravelli – who had beforehand co-written and co-arranged different Hooverphonic songs.

Release Me has a heart-rending and private message, seeing as Alex has described it as a track about saying goodbye, as a result of he wrote it when his father was terminally ailing. Nonetheless, it retains a common that means in that everyone has needed to face saying goodbye at a selected cut-off date to somebody important to them.

The place did Belgium are available final 12 months’s Eurovision?

As promising as this 12 months’s entry sounds, they nonetheless have a solution to go within the competitors, as final 12 months’s consultant, Eliot did not even qualify within the ultimate, ending in 13th place with 70 factors within the semi-final.

However, simply has Hooverphonic has an extended historical past as a band, so has their affiliation with Eurovision, as 2020’s Contest will be the 62nd time Belgium will take part, since its debut as one of many authentic seven inaugural international locations on the very first Eurovision Track Contest in 1956.

Hooverphonics will undoubtedly have been impressed to know that Belgium did win the Contest as soon as, albeit in 1986 with the track, J’aime la vie, carried out by Sandra Kim.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Track Contest grand ultimate will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16th of Could, and will be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand ultimate – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

The Eurovision Track Contest 2020 ultimate is on 16th Could 2020