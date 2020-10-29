Who is Boba Fett? The Mandalorian and Star Wars villain history

The Mandalorian may nicely be an exciting tv collection in its personal proper, however arguably it hasn’t but escaped the looming shadow of the character that impressed it.

From the second that the present was introduced, followers have speculated that it may function the long-awaited return of bounty hunter Boba Fett, final seen embarrassingly falling into the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi.

That concept gained contemporary momentum earlier this yr when Temuera Morrison was revealed to be becoming a member of the solid of the second season, an actor who beforehand performed Jango Fett within the Star Wars prequels.

Given the secrecy surrounding the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, we will’t be totally certain that Boba Fett will function – however we’ll take any excuse to brush up on our Star Wars lore.

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential to find out about Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season two: Who is Boba Fett?

Boba Fett first appeared in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again, as one of many bounty hunters employed by Darth Vader to trace down charming fugitive Han Solo.

He finally succeeds, tracing the gang to Cloud Metropolis the place the Empire closes in round them, with Solo being encased in Carbonite and delivered by Fett to the repulsive crime lord: Jabba The Hutt.

That takes us into the opening act of Return of the Jedi, the place Fett will be seen spending time amongst Hutt’s legal associates and watching his sadistic concept of leisure.

Following Luke’s unsuccessful try to rescue Han, the 2 of them are sentenced to loss of life by Hutt, who takes them on his barge to the terrifying Sarlacc Pit.

Luckily, after some help from R2-D2, our heroes are in a position to escape being dinner for the desert monster, which digests its victims slowly over an agonising interval of a thousand years.

Fett is not so fortunate, shedding management of his jetpack within the chaos of Skywalker’s escape, which sends him straight into the Sarlacc’s mighty maw.

Regardless of having a somewhat undignified loss of life, Boba Fett turned a agency favorite character amongst Star Wars followers, owing largely to his cool armour and the thriller offered by his helmet.

Followers needed to know extra about who this enigmatic determine was and George Lucas gave them solutions within the second instalment of his divisive prequel trilogy: Assault of the Clones.



The film revealed that Boba was really a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who raised him as a son earlier than he was slain by Mace Windu on the Battle of Geonosis.

Boba inherited his father’s Mandalorian armour, however it ought to be made clear that neither of the lads are followers of the related faith.

As depicted in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, true believers in “the best way” swear by no means to take away their helmet in entrance of a dwelling soul.

These guidelines don’t apply to the Fetts, who’re considered frequent mercenaries by the individuals of Mandalore and are believed to have stolen their armour from a fallen warrior.

Within the authentic Star Wars Prolonged Universe, Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit after Return of the Jedi and tales had been written chronicling his later adventures throughout the galaxy.

Nonetheless, these had been rendered not canon by Disney after its acquisition of Lucasfilm, which means that the destiny of the character within the present continuity stays unknown.

However that might be about to vary, as Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison has been solid in The Mandalorian season two, with some shops reporting that he will probably be portraying his authentic character’s cloned son.

