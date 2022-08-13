Who is Brian Rodríguez, the imminent reinforcement of América and partner of Carlos Vela

Brian Rodríguez faced América in the last friendly of the Leagues Cup (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/REUTERS)

The America You can now celebrate the arrival of your latest signing ahead of the Opening 2022because after several days of negotiation, Los Angeles F.C. they would have already reached an agreement with the azulcrema team for the transfer of brian rodriguezwho will become the new striker for Ferdinand Ortiz.

In accordance with ESPNthe offer that would have reached American desks is $6 million for 80% of your letter, so the LAFC A 20% commission has been reserved in the event of a possible future sale, a latent scenario due to its quality at just 22 years old.

To understand the new Americanist signing, it is necessary to know a little more about the profile of the Uruguayan winger, since he will reach a position and with much-needed demands for the azulcrema team for several tournaments.

Brian Rodríguez was trained by Peñarol from Uruguay and transferred to LAFC in 2019 (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/REUTERS)

Paul Brian Rodriguez Bravo is a Uruguayan footballer born on May 20, 2000 in the city of Tranqueras, so he has just turned 22 and will become a very possible starting element of America.

He is a skillful player, measures 1.75 metros tall and its main position is the leftmostthe place where he has developed throughout his career and where he has been used the most in his previous team, the LAFC; however, he is capable of performing in all three attack zones.

Due to his speed and dribbling ability, the rightmost it’s been his secondary position, especially with temporary wing changes during a game. Similarly, another of the positions in which he has been seen the most is as second striker or midfielderso it could also appear in a system with two points in front.

In the first instance, Brian is expected to arrive at the America to seize the extreme left, which under the command of the Tano Ortiz has been used by Roger Martinez before your injury and Little Head Rodriguez upon arrival.

Regarding the trajectory of brian rodriguezthe striker trained at the academy of Penarolbut was quickly sold to the MLSbecause at the age of 19 he was transferred to LAFC in exchange for little more than $10 million to be the ideal companion Carlos candle for the left sector.

With the Peñarol first team he managed to play just 26 games, in which he scored three goals and gave another nine assists; while his stage with LAFC is divided into two, since in 2021 he was on loan for four months at Almería in Spain.

In total with the American team, Brian has played 63 games, 51 of them as a starter, in which he has scored nine goals and distributed 14 assists; while in the 16 games he played with Almería in the Second Division of Spain, he only started five and recorded one assist.

Brian Rodríguez in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Porciuncula)

Brian was first called up to the senior squad in July 2019 for a series of friendly matches, in which he dazzled with three goals in five starts. Since then he became one of the favorites for the strategist Oscar Washington Tabárez.

With the historic coach he played a large part of the World Cup Qualifiers towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, as he was active in 11 of the first 14 qualifying games, being a starter in eight of them; However, after the poor results, Tabárez was fired and replaced by diego alonso.

With the new coach he was not summoned again with the Uruguay national team and now their participation in the Qatar World Cupso you could even compete for a site with your new partner jonathan rodriguez.

