Who is Carlos Rotondi, the Argentine striker who will reinforce Cruz Azul

Carlos Rotondi will be Cruz Azul’s new striker (Photo: Twitter/@DavilaTomi)

After having conquered the first title in the era of Diego Aguirreby beating Atlas de Guadalajara in the Supercopa MX, the Cruz Azul is preparing to announce the signing of Argentine striker Carlos Rotondi. The gunner arrived in Mexico City this Thursday, June 30, to clarify the last details before his official presentation and is shaping up to be one of the most attractive players throughout the 2022 Opening tournament.

“I couldn’t wait to get there (…) Cruz Azul is a great team, not only in Mexico, but in the world. Liga MX is very competitive, it’s a leap I wanted to take and I’m very happy”, were the first statements of the Cordovan from 25 years before leaving the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) bound for La Noria, where he will undergo medical tests.

One of the best arguments that they presented to the fans was that of having headed one of the most important lists of Argentine soccer along with Lionel Messi. According to the portal specialized in statistics Sudanalytics, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi was the second Argentine player with the highest number of assists worldwide, registering 17. He was only surpassed by the celestial star of Paris Saint-Germain.

The player from Córdoba, Argentina is already in Mexico City (Photo: Twitter/@edgar_berrios)

Although the achievement could place him as one of the Argentine players with the greatest projection, Rotondi enjoys a short career as a professional footballer who had his first steps with the T-shirt of the Newell’s Old Boysa Rosario club that he joined in 2015.

Two years after dressing as red and black, Rotondi got his first chance with the first division team when he made his debut in his country’s Cup. Although he only played 25 minutes, his team beat Central Norte by four goals to one. It was not until August 27, 2018 when he had his first appearance in the league against Godoy Cruz.

Although his qualities were competent, the lack of experience was one of the factors that led him to go out to Chilean soccer in search of increasing his career. So he joined the San Luis Quillota of the second division, as a loan, in February 2019. He remained in said institution for less than a year, since in January 2020 the Santiago Wanderers of the first division made his services until 2021.

Carlos Rotondi won the final of the Recopa Sudamericana between Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia (Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS)

One year after the appearance of the pandemic due to the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Rotondi returned to Argentina to join the ranks of the Defense and Justice Club. In this institution, in addition to attracting the greatest number of spotlights in his career, he was one of the fundamental forwards for obtaining the South American Recopa 2021 by beating on penalties palm trees from Brazil.

His short career was not an impediment for Diego Aguirre, substitute for Juan Reynoso on the bench of La Maquina, to propose his signing as one of the main objectives of his sports project in Mexico. Even in his appearance before the media at the AICM he confessed that a talk with the strategist was the key to speeding up his arrival at the new club.

Become the first official reinforcement for Cruz Azul, Rotondi will carry out the medical tests and the rigorous procedures in CDMX while the rest of the squad travels to Nuevo León for the commitment of the first day against Tigres. In that sense, after a short period of adaptation, the gunner could see his first minutes in Mexican soccer on the second or third day of the 2022 Opening.

KEEP READING:

How it was that Fernando del Solar “fell in love” with Cruz Azul when he arrived in Mexico

Checo Pérez’s car arrived at CDMX: when and where to see the replica of his Red Bull 2022

This is how Gerardo Torrado faced the failure of the U-20 in the World Cup