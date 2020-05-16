Who is competing in the Great British Menu final tonight? When is it on TV?

The Great British Menu has been celebrating victories all week, as cooks have been chosen to prepare dinner every of the programs at tonight’s banquet.

After battling by regional heats, every of the finalists competed to prepare dinner the good starter, foremost, fish and dessert programs, hoping to serve not less than one plate at the grand finale.

Tonight at 8pm on BBC2, 5 cooks have the honour of getting ready meals for the particular dinner, celebrating kids’s literacy, and can serve their imaginative, story-themed delights with satisfaction.

However who will achieve the final accolade of being named Champion of Champions?

Alex Greene

Alex is a aggressive man – he didn’t get so far as he needed in final yr’s present, so he got here again with renewed dedication and gained two rounds! He can be cooking the starter entitled ‘The Potato, the Onion, The Cheese and the Wardrobe’ and the dessert, ‘The Unimaginable, Edible E-book’.

Born in Dundrum, Northern Eire, Alex grew up on a farm earlier than working in celebrated Irish eating places. Finally he got here to London to work with Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s. Different profession highlights embody working in New Zealand. and turning into head chef at the one Michelin starred Deane’s EIPIC in Belfast. He loves ‘basic cooking with a contemporary twist.’

Niall Keating

Niall is getting ready the fish course, referred to as ‘Witches of the Northern Lights’. The dish is impressed by the works of creator Philip Pullman, and entails black tortellini in the form of a witch’s hat with a small cauldron of dashi broth.

Hailing from Stoke on Trent, Niall has labored throughout the world, at wonderful eating places in San Francisco and Copenhagen. Niall additionally gained the Michelin 2018 European Younger Chef of the Yr Award. His cooking is influenced by his travels and he enjoys that includes Asian influences.

Tom Barnes

Tom’s contribution to the banquet can be the foremost course, his ‘Beatrix Potter’s Herdwick lamb’.

Born in Cumbria, Tom has been working as a chef since the age of 15 and gained the Roux Scholarship in 2014. He has labored in Michelin starred eating places together with L’Enclume (2*) in the Lake District and Geranium (3*) in Copenhagen, and is now Govt Chef for Simon Rogan of his North/West eating places. His culinary type is ‘up to date and creative.’

Kerth Gumbs

After ending as a runner-up, Kerth can be cooking the ‘pre-pudding pudding course’ at tonight’s banquet. We do not know what that is both, however we really feel very strongly that extra puddings can solely be a superb factor.

Kerth grew up in the Caribbean and was impressed by him mum. He has been working in London for a while and has been Head Chef of acclaimed restaurant Ormer Mayfair for Three years. He has additionally labored with Joel Robuchon at L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon (2*). His cooking is ‘vibrant, vibrant and enjoyable.’

Ruth Hansom

One other runner-up of this yr’s contest, Ruth is accountable for the amuse bouche at the banquet – posh canapes principally.

Ruth is from Darlington and at 24 she has already achieved superb issues. She turned the first girl to win the Younger Chef of the Yr Award in 2017 and labored at The Ritz for 5 years, rising to chef de partie. She is now Head Chef at Pomona’s in London, and her type is ‘Fashionable British underpinned by a classical French coaching’.

The Great British Menu concludes tonight at 8pm on BBC Two. To see what else is on this night, try our TV Information.