Not many relations remembered Gail Rodwell’s newest birthday – sure, we’re you David – however one one who by no means forgets is her father Ted Web page though he’s not been seen in Coronation Road for 10 years.

“Beautiful homosexual Ted,” as Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), nee Potter, referred to the younger soldier who gave her daughter Gail again in 1958 with out him realising it. Performed by Michael Byrne, Ted solely found he had a little one when Audrey acquired in contact with him in 2008.

When Ted did lastly arrive in Weatherfield after the loss of life of his husband James he turned a welcome on/off addition to the family at no.8. His grandson David, who was in Larchfield Younger Offenders Institute on the time for assault, delighted in taking the Mickey out of Ted and his gran after they have been first launched.

Ted and David (Jack P Shepherd) continued to have their ups and downs, significantly when his grandfather acquired caught in the crossfire of considered one of David’s many vendettas with Gary Windass (Mikey North). When David tried to set Gary as much as get caught robbing Audrey’s residence he didn’t realise a vigilant Ted could be housesitting.

Later Ted returned in 2010 to provide Gail (Helen Value) away to ill-fated husband no.four Joe McIntyre (Vinny’s dad in Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale). He was additionally the topic of intensive tittle tattle by legendary gossip Blanche Hunt (Maggie Jones) when Blanche determined that her son-in-law Ken Barlow (William Roache) was having a relationship with Ted after the pair organized to go to an artwork exhibition collectively.

“Simply because issues appear alright in the bed room division you don’t should be Angela Lansbury to piece this collectively,” Blanche instructed daughter Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) after clocking Ken studying Armistead Maupin’s Story of the Metropolis.

An indignant Ken defended his friendship with Ted calling him “an fascinating man who has led his life to the complete. A correctly rounded human being.”

“Smitten,” declared a triumphant Blanche. Ted, don’t be a stranger.