Who is Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner?

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, speaks with her supporters as they gather outside her house, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina (Reuters)

Last month, an Argentine prosecutor asked for 12 years in prison for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchnerthe country’s vice president, for her alleged involvement in awarding public contracts to a friend at a cost of $1 billion to the taxpayer. Fernándezwho denies all accusations of political persecution, called his supporters to gather outside his apartment in Recoletaan elegant neighborhood of Good Airesthe capital.

While greeting some of them on September 1, a man pointed a gun near his head and pulled the trigger. No shot was fired, apparently because the gun malfunctioned. the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández (no relation), described it as the event “plus grave” since the country returned to democracy in 1983. He declared a holiday so that tens of thousands of Peronists – a movement to which both belong – could march in support of the vice president. But who is Mrs. Fernándezthe most polarizing policy of Argentina?

Born in 1953 From a modest family, her bus driver father and her administrative mother, Mrs. Fernández study Law at the University of La Platanear Good Aires. There she met Nestor Kirchner, who became her husband and political partner. In 1976to escape the attention of the country’s military dictatorship, the couple moved to the home province of Nestor, Santa Cruzin the remote Patagoniawhere they made their political career. He became governor and she became a senator, establishing themselves as leaders of the leftist-populist wing of Peronism. His success came in 2003, when Nestor was elected president of Argentina. She followed him in office; after he died of a heart attack, she won a second term.

In office, he combined progressive measures, such as legalizing same-sex marriage, with a nationalist and statist economic policy. Renationalized the oil company YPF and returned private pension funds to the hands of the State. Helped by the boom in agricultural export prices, increased subsidies and aid to the poorest Argentines. His government was marked by conflict: he tried and failed to control the judiciary and the private media; when he imposed extraordinary taxes on farmers, they organized huge protests. He was unable to prevent his main opponent, Mauricio Macria conservative businessman, succeeded her in 2015. Fernández returned to the Senate.

There, he planned his revenge against Mr. Macri uniting the different factions of Peronism. In an expeditious manner, he gave the top spot on the movement’s presidential list to Mr. Fernández, which attracted more moderate voters. Mr. Fernández won the presidency in 2019, with Cristina Kirchner as Vice. But it didn’t take long for her relationship to suffer: she opposed her agreement with the IMF to renegotiate the debt of Argentina and blocked his efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit.

The Sra. Fernándeza policy resistant y cunning who instinctively knows when to speak and when to remain silent, has exploited the hobby of Argentina for him melodrama and the theater political. She has presented her trial for corruption as a conspiracy of the judiciary, the media and business to silence a defender of the poor. But his estrella it is decaying: Although it is possible that he will run again for the presidential elections next year, his core of support is now around 25% of the electorate. Many of his opponents have claimed that the frustrated attempt on his life was a setup to divert attention from the corruption case, although there is no evidence to indicate this. Peronism has rallied behind her for now, but sympathy for the alleged assassination attempt may soon fade.

