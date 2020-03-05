Who is Croatia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Damir Kedžo, who will sing Divlji vjetre?

Damir Kedžo left 15 different contenders within the mud, when he gained Croatia’s nationwide remaining, Dora 2020, of their bid to search out their Eurovision consultant.

Can he do the identical at Rotterdam in Might?

Listed here are all the main points…

Who is representing Croatia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 32

Instagram: @damirkedzo

Damir is well-known within the Croatian music scene and should properly give the opposite Eurovision contestants a run for his or her cash, as he has 16 years {of professional} singing below his belt.

His songs have additionally been a few of the most listened to in his residence nation for the previous few years and his singles are award-winning hits, together with Sve u meni se budi, which turned the primary hit music in Croatia, attracting 5 million YouTube views.

What is Croatia’s Eurovision 2020 music referred to as?

Damir will be singing Divlji vjetre, which implies “Wild Wind” in English. The monitor was written and composed by Ante Pecotić.

While the lyrics usually are not but out there to see, judging by its English translation, we will hazard a guess that it will be a robust quantity with a robust message.

The place did Croatia are available final yr’s Eurovision?

Damir will have his work reduce out for him if he needs to beat final yr’s results of failure to qualify for the ultimate and an total place of 14th place and 64 factors.

Out of the 24 instances that Croatia has carried out at Eurovision, the nation’s highest putting within the contest up to now has been fourth place, which the nation achieved twice – in 1996 and 1999.

Does Damir dare to sprint to the highest?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Music Contest grand remaining will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16th of Might and will be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand remaining – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

Click on right here to learn extra about Eurovision 2020

The Eurovision Music Contest 2020 remaining is on 16th Might 2020