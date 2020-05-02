Who is Cyntoia Brown? What Netflix’s Murder to Mercy doesn’t show

The newest true-crime documentary to land on Netflix is Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, wanting on the incarceration of Cyntoia Brown Lengthy – a Nashville girl discovered responsible of robbing and murdering a person who purchased her for intercourse at age 16.

After serving 15 years of her 51 year-to-life sentence, Tennessee’s governor granted Brown Lengthy clemency and launched her from jail.

The brand new documentary focuses on Brown Lengthy’s trial and incarceration, however has attracted controversy for failing to inform Brown Lengthy throughout manufacturing and recycling outdated footage.

Right here’s all the things you want to learn about Cyntoia Brown and what the documentary fails to inform you…

Who is Cyntoia Brown?

Brown Lengthy was born in Kentucky in 1988 as Cyntoia Denise Mitchell. She was born with fetal alcohol spectrum dysfunction after her mom reportedly drunk excessively throughout her being pregnant.

Throughout her early teenagers, Brown hung out with Tennessee’s Division of Kids’s Companies between April 2001 and September 2003 after committing “crimes in opposition to an individual, and crimes in opposition to property”. She finally ran away from house and met Garion L McGlothen, who emotionally, bodily and sexual abused her. McGlothen pressured her into involuntary prostitution to pay their payments.

What was Cyntoia Brown accused of?

On August 6, 2004, Brown Lengthy was reportedly approached by 43-year-old Johnny Michael Allen for intercourse. Police later discovered his physique – he had been shot at the back of the top and charged Brown Lengthy along with his homicide.

Prosecutors argued that she had been motivated by theft, however Brown Lengthy insists that she shot him in self-defence after he grew to become aggressive and revealed his weapons to her.

Brown Lengthy was tried as an grownup regardless of being 16 on the time, as Metro Juvenile Courtroom Choose Betty Adams Inexperienced argued it was an excessive amount of of a danger to the group to hold her in a juvenile jail.

She was discovered responsible of first-degree homicide, felony homicide and aggravated theft and given a life sentence.

Why was Cyntoia Brown launched?

In 2011, a documentary known as Me Going through Life: Cyntoia’s Story was aired on US community PBS, elevating the general public profile of the case. The movie highlighted parts of Brown Lengthy’s case which had been ignored reminiscent of her troubled childhood, the abuse she confronted and the prejudicial nature of the primary trial.

Nationwide lawyer Charles Bone then represented her throughout a 2012 attraction, representing her at no cost up till her launch in 2019.

Celebrities reminiscent of Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevigne got here out in help of Brown Lengthy because of the rise in public consideration. A public clemency listening to was then held in 2018 however the board was cut up on their resolution.

She was finally launched from jail after a number of witnesses testified on her behalf at a public listening to and the general public reached out to the Governor’s workplace by way of social media.

The place is Cyntoia Brown now?

Brown Lengthy is now an advocate for jail reform after incomes her highschool equivalency diploma and affiliate diploma in jail.

In January 2019, she mentioned that she aimed to “dwell the remainder of my life serving to others, particularly younger individuals,” including: “My hope is to assist different younger women keep away from ending up the place I’ve been.”

She has since written a memoir titled Free Cyntoia: My Seek for Redemption inn the American Jail System, and married musician Jaime Lengthy.

What does Cyntoia Brown consider Murder to Mercy?

On 15th April, Brown Lengthy launched a now-deleted assertion on Twitter explaining that she had not been concerned within the documentary.

“Whereas I used to be nonetheless incarcerated, a producer who has outdated footage of me made a cope with Netflix for an UNAUTHORISED documentary, set to be launched quickly,” she wrote.

“My husband and I had been as stunned as everybody else after we first heard the information as a result of we didn’t take part in any manner.”

“Whereas I pray that this movie highlights issues flawed in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary,” she added.

The documentary has additionally been criticised for re-using footage from the 2011 documentary, Me Going through Life: Cyntoia’s Story, and failing to have a look at Brown Lengthy’s life after jail.