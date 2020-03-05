Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2020 entry Sandro who will sing Running?

It was again in November 2019 when it was introduced that Sandro – full identify Alessandro H. Ruetten – will compete in Rotterdam in Could 2020.

So, it seems just like the singer has been getting ready for some time to have a shot at making it to the highest, however will he have the ability to do it?

Right here is every thing you want to know…

Who is representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 23

Instagram: @sandromusic_official

Sandro has been immersed in music from a really younger age – he started singing and taking part in the drums when he was solely 4 years outdated. Hailing from a musically inclined household, it might come as no shock that he began taking part in the guitar on the age of eight and learnt piano. He fashioned his first band at 15 and started writing and producing his personal rock and pop songs.

He is identified for his expert voice and pure talents to attach with the viewers and convey his songs’ feelings.

Sandro first made it to the nationwide stage when he appeared on The Voice of Germany – solely as a result of his cousin utilized on his behalf!

In 2019, he was invited to characterize the USA on the New Wave pageant – probably the most prestigious worldwide singing occasion in Russia.

What is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Sandro will be singing Operating and is pulling out all of the stops to make sure he sings the very best, because the music is co-written by himself and Alfie Arcuri, the Australian singer-songwriter who gained The Voice Australia in 2016.

While not a lot is identified concerning the music as but, it is Sandro’s philosophy that music should be genuine, truthful and attain folks’s hearts.

So, Eurovision viewers might have a tissue on stand-by throughout his efficiency on the night time!

The place did Cyprus are available in final yr’s Eurovision?

The nation completed in 13th place in 2019’s Contest, with 149 factors – a dramatic fall from the earlier yr, which was Cyprus’s finest yr, as Eleni Foureira completed in second place with a whopping 262 factors with music Fuego.

Cyprus has a big historical past with Eurovision, having joined in 1981, however didn’t compete in three separate events in 1988, 2001 and most just lately, 2014 on account of ineligibility, disqualification and public indifference and financial difficulties respectively.

If Cyprus achieved silver place solely in 2018, will Sandro have a shot at gold in 2020?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand remaining will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16th of Could and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand remaining – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

