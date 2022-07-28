Who is David Ochoa, the Mexican goalkeeper that Rafa Márquez would take to Barcelona (Photo: Getty Images)

The Barcelona Soccer Club could excite his Mexican fans again with a new signing, because in the last hours it transpired that the goalkeeper of the Real Salt Lake, David Ochoawould be in the orbit of the culé team to reinforce the goal of the subsidiary team, which is currently directed by his compatriot Rafael Marquez.

In accordance with Tom Bogertsource reporter for the MLS and the United States National Team, the 21-year-old goalkeeper would be interested in taking over his services, since he is old enough to reinforce the Barcelona Bis to the liking of the Mexican coach and could arrive this summer, because his contract is about to end.

David Ochoa He will end his bond with Salt Lake in December, at the end of this season, so his signing would not have to be negotiated with any other club, so now it would become an economic option due to the little room for negotiation that the club has. American set.

David Ochoa was born in the United States on January 16, 2001 and has Mexican nationality by his father (Photo: Kirby Lee/REUTERS)

In addition, Barcelona would not be the only team interested in incorporating the young goalkeeper, because according to the same journalist, the America club, Xolos and San Luis would be willing to repatriate him to Mexico; although in Europe there are also interesting offers to finish its development, since the Monaco and even the Manchester United they could opt for Ochoa as a reserve goalkeeper.

In this way, a new Mexican signing to Europe could take place, although this time one not developed in Mexico, but in the United States, the country where he was born and grew up as a professional.

It should be remembered that Rafael Marquez could be playing a key role in the incorporation, being a Mexican goalkeeper in a position needed by the culé team and who would already have experience in the first division of the United States.

Rafa Márquez during his first training session with Barcelona B (Photo: Instagram/@fcbarcelonab)

David Ochoa He is a goalkeeper of Mexican parents but born in the city of Oxnard, California, so he has dual nationality, both Mexican and American; however, regarding the National Team that he has represented, the 21-year-old youth developed all his work for lower teams with the team of USA.

For this reason, Ochoa was outlined to represent the nation of the stars and stripessince he played with the under 16, 18 and 20 teams, and even played the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the first edition of the League of Nations; however, in 2021 they reported that he had completed his one-time switch (changed only before FIFA) to from then on be able to represent the Mexican team.

Regarding his professional career, David became in April 2018 the second youngest goalkeeper to debut in the USL Championship, then the second category of soccer in the United States, since he debuted at the age of 17 with the Real Monarchs, subsidiary team of Salt Lake on the MLS.

David Ochoa was the starting goalkeeper for Real Salt Lake between 2021 and 2021 (Photo: Denny Medley/REUTERS)

Ochoa debuted with the first team of the Real Salt Lake in November 2020, in the final game of the regular season. game that they lost 0-2 against Kansas City and that outlined their ownership for the following season, because throughout 2021, the Mexican goalkeeper was the team’s starter, except in August, when he suffered an injury to the thigh.

In the current 2022 season of the MLS, Ochoa was suddenly erased by the institution and stopped being summoned. he has only played three games this year, two with the subsidiary in the renewed MLS Next Proand one with the Salt Lake in the US Open Cupso it does not go through the best working relationship with the American team.

On July 12, he revealed on his social networks that he is not allowed to train with the first team, something that was refuted by the RSL strategist, Paul Mastroene, who assured that David was not training correctly, so he was separated. Due to this situation, he will have to conclude his contract year to leave the club that formed him, or negotiate his transfer during the same transfer period.

