ITV’s Honour is primarily based on the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod in 2006, and follows police detective DCI Caroline Goode as she seeks to deliver Banaz’s killers to justice.

Gwyneth Hughes penned the script, which pulls from the real-life experiences of these linked to the case – together with Goode herself, who consulted on the ITV drama.

Who is DCI Caroline Goode?

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode headed up the investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod, after the case was taken over by the Metropolitan Police Murder and Critical Crime Command.

Goode and her workforce found that Mahmod, a younger Iraqi Kurdish lady from South London, had been murdered in January 2006 on the orders of her circle of relatives after she left her abusive organized marriage for one more man.

The next month the police charged Mohamad Marid Hama for Banaz’s homicide – the primary of 5 males who would ultimately be convicted for a similar cost, together with Mahmod Babakir Mahmod (Banaz’s father) and Ari Agha Mahmod (Banaz’s uncle).

Banaz’s hidden stays had been found by the police in April of that 12 months.

DCI Caroline Goode made authorized historical past when two males linked with Banaz’s demise had been efficiently extradited from Iraq, the place that they had fled following the homicide – Mohammed Saleh Ali, extradited in 2009, was the primary ever extradition from Iraq to the UK.

Who performs DCI Caroline Goode in Honour?

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) performs former Scotland Yard detective DCI Caroline Goode in ITV factual drama Honour.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Hawes mentioned of enjoying Goode: “With one thing like this [Honour], we had been all so conscious that we had been coping with actual folks – Banaz, Caroline, their households, all people concerned, the workforce – and so there is that ingredient in fact, and with this much more so, far more than in all probability something I’ve ever labored on.

“The accountability is large, it’s large. I felt it on a regular basis, I felt it on a regular basis since. I actually have, it’s – I haven’t taken it evenly, and , you wish to do the fitting factor by everybody concerned as a result of it is about these two girls, and also you wish to give Banaz the utmost respect , and likewise by Caroline.”

She continued: “These are actual folks and it’s all the time going to be truly unimaginable what Banaz and her household have been by, and Caroline devoted her life to this case.”

The place is DCI Caroline Goode now?

DCI Caroline Goode went on to obtain the Queen’s Police Medal in 2012 for her efforts associated to the Banaz Mahmod case and elevating consciousness of honour-based violence.

She retired two years later in 2014, following 33 years within the police. She was a advisor on ITV’s Honour, and earlier this 12 months she launched the e-book Honour: Attaining Justice for Banaz Mahmod.

Honour concludes on Tuesday twenty ninth September 2020 at 9pm on ITV. Earlier this 12 months she launched the e-book Honour: Attaining Justice for Banaz Mahmod.

Contact IKWRO Girls’s Rights Organisation for extra details about Honour Primarily based Abuse.