Who is DCI Peter Jay? Where the lead investigator in Dennis Nilsen case is now

ITV’s model new drama Des begins tonight, telling the story of how prolific serial killer Dennis Nilsen, performed by David Tennant, was captured by law enforcement officials, who had been then tasked with figuring out Nilsen’s victims to cease the assassin from strolling free.

Primarily based on Brian Masters’ biography of the felony, Killing for Firm, this true-crime drama is set in 1983 and the Des forged is definitely star-studded, together with Daniel Mays (Line of Obligation) as lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay.

However who is the real-life inspiration behind the police officer key to locking up Dennis Nilsen? And what occurred to him after the horrific case was closed?

Right here’s every thing you might want to find out about DCI Peter Jay.

Who is DCI Peter Jay?

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay was one among the lead detectives on serial killer Dennis Nilsen’s case in 1983.

The Metropolitan Police Detective labored his means up in the police power and was working for the Hornsey Police Station when he was referred to as to 23 Cranley Gardens in north London to research studies of human flesh and bone discovered clogging the drains in the space.

Upon arriving at Nilsen’s flat, he was met with a stench of dying, subsequently found one among Nilsen’s victims and arrested the killer.

Throughout a 30-hour interview with Jay at the police station, Nilsen admitted to murdering fifteen younger males over a interval of 5 years – however regardless of Nilsen’s confession, Jay and his colleagues struggled to search out and establish the our bodies of his victims.

Nilsen couldn’t recall all the names of his victims, so Jay labored alongside the remainder of his crew to establish each single one however this proved to be tough, as Nilsen purposefully preyed on homeless folks or these residing off-grid.

While coping with restricted sources, Jay managed to establish six of Nilsen’s victims which led to his conviction for these particular deaths, nevertheless Nilsen was not tried for the remaining 9 victims.

Jay was a heavy smoker, consuming 50-60 cigarettes a day throughout the case, in keeping with his widow Linda.

Who performs DCI Peter Jay in Des?

Peter Jay is performed by Daniel Mays, the Essex-born actor finest recognized for his roles in Line of Obligation, White Strains, Good Omens and Ashes to Ashes.

Talking about his character, Mays mentioned: “Even with all of the expertise that Peter Jay had as a policeman, he had by no means encountered something of this magnitude and scale.”

“The world’s media and the highlight had been on Peter himself to lead the investigation together with his crew of officers. It was a very pressurised, tough and strenuous scenario they needed to undergo.”

Where is DCI Peter Jay now?

Two years after the investigation closed, Jay left the police power began a household together with his life Linda. Jay handed away in 2017 at the age of 79, nevertheless his 32-year-old son Simon assisted the manufacturing crew and Daniel Mays with their analysis about his father.

Talking to HertsLive, Simon mentioned that his father felt as if justice was by no means really wanted failing to discovering all of Nilsen’s victims.

“The issue with the case is that Nilsen at all times claims he killed 15 or 16 folks. I feel they solely discovered six our bodies and the police at the time shut the complete case down with out Dad wanting it to be shut down,” he mentioned.

“They may convict him for all times based mostly on the six our bodies they discovered however he at all times thought they nonetheless hadn’t sought justice for the victims and their households,” he continued. “It was at all times a little bit of a tainted case for him despite the fact that everybody appears to be like at it as this large, constructive case that they discovered this killer. For Dad it was at all times that we by no means received to complete it correctly.”

