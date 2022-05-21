Who is Diego Aguirre, Uruguayan coach who could take the reins of Cruz Azul

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

After being crowned by the hand of John Reynoso in the Guardians 2021, Blue Cross He has experienced an irregular step that left him out of the league in the current semester. This situation led to the dismissal of the Peruvian coach. However, given the rush to consolidate a good squad before the start of the 2022 Opening tournament, on July 1, the La Noria board I would have already found the character who will take the reins of the team.

According to reports from the journalist ESPNJorge Ramos, “from one moment to another the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre will become the new coach of Cruz Azul”. That way, the South American coach would have his first experience with a Mexican team after having consolidated an extensive career in his native country, as well as Ecuador, Brazil, Peru and even Qatar.

Aguirre’s name is not new among the national football teams. In a campaign characterized by the large number of coaches who were dismissed by their institutions, the Uruguayan turned in the orbit of teams like Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club. Even, according to the media, its sports president Ricardo Peláez would have met with him to agree on his probable arrivalbut high salary claims prevented the deal.

Diego Aguirre could become the new coach of Cruz Azul (Photo: Atlético-MG)

Once discarded, Aguirre opened the doors so that the interim Ricardo Cadena can ratify his stay in the Flock for the Apertura 2022. However, at the same time he did so so that the board of directors of The Machine will go to negotiate with him and try to convince him take charge of the institution after the departure of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

Ramos even indicated that on par with having received the offer from the Flock, the Club León offered him the bench after the departure of Ariel Holan. Diego’s response was negative, since he gave priority and preferred to wait for the talk with Peláez to define the next step in his career.

Before taking the reins of any soccer team, Diego Aguirre was a professional player for almost 17 years since 1983. Among the institutions that he defended are Liverpool and Peñarol, from Uruguay; as well as São Paulo and Internacional, from Brazil; and Independent of Argentina. It wasn’t until the 2002 season that he ventured into his coaching career.

Juan Reynoso stopped being Cruz Azul coach despite breaking the 23-year drought without a title

Although the strategist has not won titles in all the clubs he has managed, his track record with the Peñarol and Al-Rayyan of Qatari football were sufficient arguments to convince Jaime Ordiales. His first experience on the bench was in Plaza Colonia of his native countryalthough after one season, in 2003, he became the technical director of the Penarol.

In 2006, Aucas from Ecuador gave him an opportunity, although the following year he managed three teams, including the U-20 from Uruguay. In 2011 he arrived in Qatar to command the team with which he would know glory, although in 2014 he also arrived at Al-Gharafa. For the 2015 season he ventured into Brazil with Inter and Atlético de Mineiro, but San Lorenzo convinced him to come to Argentina in 2016.

In their windows are a couple of Uruguayan championships with Peñarolin 2003 and 2009-10, as well as a Qatar Cup, an Emir of Qatar Cup and a couple of Sheikh Jassem Cups, with Al Rayyanall of them between 2012 and 2013. In that league he was also decorated as coach of the year in 2012 and 2019.

