Who is Diego Alonso, former Liga MX coach and Uruguay’s new coach

Diego Alonso, who was a former technician of Pachuca and Monterrey on the MX League, was designated as the new coach from Uruguayan team replacing the veteran Oscar Tabarez. According to an announcement from the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), the new direction of the former footballer was announced.

“Welcome Diego Alonso,” said the AUF website

In November of this year, the AUF fired Tabárez due to the low results obtained with the selection. On November 19, he was dismissed after having served 15 years in the position, becoming the counselor who spent the longest time at the head of a selected team.

The Maestro He left office after four losses in a row in the last two windows of the South American World Cup played last month that brought La Celeste down to seventh place in the table, out of any qualification option. Qatar 2022.

The greatest achievement of the Uruguayan counselor was the conquest of the America Cup in Argentina in 2011 and fourth place in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

About his performance in the Mexican First Division highlights his championship with the Tuzos from Pachuca In the Clausura 2016, he won the sixth title with those of Hidalgo. Came to the league as second in the general table and in the final he faced the Striped from Monterrey.

With a tight 2 – 1 aggregate score, Diego Alonso was crowned champion in Mexico. It should be noted that in 2017 with Pachuca he won the Concacaf Champions League before the UANL Tigers. So he was able to participate in the Club World Cup.

A year later in May 2018 he was presented in Monterrey as the new technical director for the season. With a good winning streak he was crowned champion of the Concacaf Champions League in 2019, defeating the Tigers again.

Diego became the only coach to win the Concacaf league twice with two different Mexican teams.

Before being appointed to the national team, Alonso, 46, Coached Inter Miami of the MLS, one of whose owners is the former English star David Beckham.

His career as a coach began in 2011 at the Bella Vista club and then at Peñarol, both from Uruguay, while he also had his experience in Mexico (Pachuca and Monterrey), Paraguay (Guaraní and Olimpia) to continue at Inter Miami until reaching the sky blue.

Aguirre has a tough challenge in the South American tie with four rounds to go. In the resumption of the World Cup on January 27, Uruguay will face the fierce Paraguay in Asunción.

With Brazil and Argentina already classified Y Ecuador In third place with a good chance of achieving the third ticket, Uruguay, in the seventh step, will fight hard head to head for the fourth place with Colombia Y Peru (both 17 points) and Chile (16) or if he is fifth, he must play a playoff with a team from another continent.

Uruguay is in a traumatic process of change between the historical figuress like Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin and promising youth like Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde.

As a footballer, Alonso played for the Uruguayan team in the 1999 Copa América Paraguay, where Celeste was runner-up.

Among other clubs, he also wore the shirts of Valencia and Atlético de Madrid in Spain, Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina on two occasions and the Chinese club Shanghài Greenland Shenhua.

