Who is Duck on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who is behind every unbelievable costume.

Probably the most endearing characters performing on stage is Duck, who has thrown just a few curveballs in relation to her actual identification, with guesses starting from Denise Lewis to Skunk Anansie’s Pores and skin.

Followers couldn’t fairly put their finger on the identification of the yellow water-dweller, however there have been various theories already. Fortunately, RadioTimes.com has you lined…

Duck – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Like a Virgin – Madonna

Week 2: Dwelling on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Week 3: Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 – Stormzy

Clues:

Speaks German and Italian

As soon as had 850,000 individuals sing glad birthday to her

She as soon as sang glad birthday to somebody “legendary”

Generally is a “softie”

Sporty and likes to push herself

Shy and quiet

Guesses:

Diane Abbott

Denise Lewis

Pores and skin

Mel C

Dame Kelly Holmes

Lucie Donlan

Is Duck Diane Abbott?

We discovered Duck is a liberal activist, and eyes instantly turned in the direction of Diane Abbott.

Within the pre-song VT, Duck defined: “I prefer to assume that what I do is a labour of affection and I prefer to be liberal with my skills.

“All through my life I’ve used my voice to assist others. It’s good to have the ability to take individuals beneath your wing or arise for one thing you imagine in.

“The method I see it, every thing’s political.”

Diane has been serving because the Shadow House Secretary within the Labour authorities since 2016, however has she swapped her political duties for a fast tune?

Is Duck Pores and skin from Skunk Anansie?

The theories are extremely robust for Pores and skin, and all of it comes right down to the cryptic clues.

Firstly, we all know Duck is multi-lingual and may communicate Italian and German – Pores and skin was really a decide on the Italian model of The Voice.

What’s extra, she additionally sang glad birthday to Nelson Mandela which ticks that off the clue field.

Is Duck Mel C?

Davina McCall appears satisfied she is aware of who Duck is, pinning all her cash on Mel C.

The Spice previously generally known as Sporty definitely ticks the ‘athletic’ field, and her expertise in The Spice Ladies and as a solo singer would imply she’s been entrance of crowds which can be 85,000 robust.

However is Mel C bilingual?

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

Up to now, the general public appear to be fairly certain Denise Lewis is behind the lovable costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is definitely an achieved sports activities girl, nevertheless it appears she may have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise beforehand competed in monitor and discipline occasions – one thing seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In an identical vein, Dame Kelly Holmes is also the lady behind the masks.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an achieved athlete and gained gold medals in Athens in 2004.

Nonetheless, one of many clues was targeted on “lengthy distance operating”, one thing Kelly didn’t concentrate on throughout her 800m and 1500m profession.

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left discipline, however bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was an enormous hit final yr when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was all the time eager on sharing her ardour for browsing and tried to persuade her fellow islanders to get entangled.

Throughout The Masked Singer, Duck introduced they “surf every now and then”, prompting some to level the finger at Lucie.

Her singing skills are at the moment unknown, however they may very well be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm