Who is El Kalusha, former Pumas player arrested and allegedly linked to organized crime

On the night of August 18, 2022, an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer returned to the public eye, although in the midst of a controversial scene. Diego Ramirezalias El Kalushawho came to establish himself as one of the most relevant promises in the quarry of the Pumas of the National University He was arrested along with other subjects south of Mexico City and was linked to a criminal cell which operates in the capital.

diego rodriguez, whose nickname was derived from the name of the legendary Zambian striker for the Eagles of America Kalusha Bwalya, is 25 years old and in his time as a professional soccer player he played the position of central defender. Eight years before his arrest, at the age of 17, he took his first steps in the university academy with the U-17 team, according to Liga MX.

In those years, the participation of most of the teams of the First and Second Division of Mexico in the Cup allowed the coaches to line up those soccer players who saw little activity in the maximum circuit. In this way, the Mexican technical director David Patiño gave him the opportunity to debut with the first team in a match against the Wolves of the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) in 2018.

During the same year he received the opportunity to present himself to the fans in a Liga MX match, although he did not immediately earn the starting job. In fact, he continued alternating their presence in Liga MX and Premier League matches, where he managed to win the league title in the 2019 with a subsidiary of the auriazules.

Although he received the opportunity to debut with the first team of the Pumas, his step failed to consolidate in the First Division of Mexico. His inconsistency, personal problems and the constant change in sports planning due to the alternation starred by Bruno Marioni, José Miguel González Michel and Andrés Lillini, as technical directors, prevented him from having continuity.

His presence in Liga MX was no longer recurring after having won the championship in the Third Division. In 2020 played some games with Irapuato, as well as many others with the team affiliated with the Pumas in the Expansion League. However, at the end of the tournament held in the second semester of said period, he was unable to extend his registration with any professional institution.

Years before being arrested, and a few days after being crowned with the Pumas in the Premier League, the central defender was gunshot victim of firearm. It was in June 2019 when, being in a meeting, he was shot in the right foot which caused the metatarsal fracture. Surgical intervention was necessary for his recovery.

The events took place in the Copilco area, a neighborhood located south of Mexico City and in the vicinity of the facilities of the University City. As reported by the media TV Notes at that time, acquaintances of the Kalusha He was transferred to a hospital after hearing shots and when the soccer player reported feeling a hole in his foot, as well as pain.

According to the first reports, elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) arrested four people in the Pedregal neighborhood of Santo Domingo. Among those involved was the footballer and the agents seized some doses of drugs, as well as a couple of small firearms. They are presumed to be part of the criminal group known as The Warriors.

