Who is Eri, the Japanese woman who learned the Mexican National Anthem for her love of Checo Pérez

Checo Pérez has recognized Eri as one of his biggest fans in the world (Photo: Twitter/@m_agua_m)

The 2022 Formula 1 season is about to enter its final stretch and you will experience one of your most exciting races in the Japanese Grand Prix. Within the framework of the return of the competition to the country of the rising sun, Differenta faithful follower of Sergio Czech Pérezreturned to place herself in the middle of the spotlight, because her love and admiration for the pilot from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is such that it bordered on learn the Mexican National Anthem.

In the days leading up to the motorsport trophy dispute at the Suzuka circuit, the Twitter social network account created by the follower of Czech began to have an increase in his number of followers. This was reported by the Differentwho is described in his biography as “a fan of F1 and Sergio Czech Pérez. I learn Spanish. I want to know Mexico more. Call me Eri, Erin, Little, Shortie, whatever you want.”

The first time that the woman from Niigata, the largest city on the Japanese coast, made herself known to the media and Formula 1 fans around the world was during the Japanese Grand Prix at the year 2018. However, he began to follow in the footsteps of the Mexican pilot from eight years beforewhen he just appeared in the maximum circuit under the colors of Clean Motorsport.

Happy Mexican Independence Day!

Long live Mexico Bastards!(・ω・)ﾉ🇲🇽 (I realized that I had opened my fingers… I have to close them, right?) pic.twitter.com/72Nn4dTu5Z — 🇲🇽 From 🇲🇽 (@m_agua_m) September 16, 2022

Since then, Eri has been present in each of the Formula 1 editions inside the Suzuka circuit. Even his persistence in attendance at the racetrack paid off and in 2015 he was able to have an approach with Checo Pérez. The event was documented in his twitter account with a selfie next to the pilot where he wrote: “(For) me it is the happiest week of my life. I do not know how to thank you”.

For his part, during an interview with the Fox Sports, Czech Pérez He claimed to have seen her on each of the trips he made to the Japanese country. In a gesture of gratitude, who was then a Force India pilot agreed to hold an autograph signing in his company, as well as a coexistence with the most prominent fan of his in that nation.

“Is incredible. I have seen her here for so many years. I’ve been coming for eight years and it’s always here. Last year or two ago I was at an autograph signing with her. I think she had a great experience today and I hope she enjoyed it a lot. I think that She is one of the biggest fans I have in the whole world.. I am glad to give you a happy day, ”she assured in 2018.

On the same occasion, Eri was able to spend time with Pérez in the Paddock and received a significant gift from the Mexican. In her social networks she published the photograph of the cap used by Checo Pérez on that occasion with a dedication inside. “With love to Eri”was the phrase that the pilot stamped with his own handwriting before giving the precious object to his admirer.

The date of the Formula 1 calendar where it becomes more viral on social networks is on the eve of the Japanese GP, where it is usually present dressed in a tricolor kimono y printed with the mexican flag. However, on his social network he makes comments about each of the races where his idol has participated. Even though he missed out on the Czech podium at the Singapore GP sent your congratulations.

his love for Czech Pérez and the Mexican culture has been such that it is aware of significant dates in the national calendar such as Independence Day, as well as the most recent earthquakes. Another of the gestures that he has made known is his interpretation of the National Anthem.

Checo Pérez will return to Japan sheltered by the colors of Red Bull. Although he has great possibilities and will seek to finish the race in the first position to approach second place in the World Drivers’ Championship, Eri has not confirmed if she will be present at the Suzuka Circuit to watch the race.

