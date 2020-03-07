Who is Estonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Uku Suviste who will be singing What Love Is

It’s third time fortunate for Estonia’s 2020 Eurovision entry Uku Suviste – who beforehand auditioned twice to characterize the nation.

This yr he’ll lastly be taking to the stage in Rotterdam and performing his music What is Love.

However, what made him stand out this time spherical? And does he have what it takes to get Estonia to the finals?

Right here’s every little thing we all know concerning the musician, who has many strings to his bow…

Who is representing Estonia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 37

Instagram: @ukusuviste

Uku is a person of many skills, having labored as a singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer.

Of current, he’s been specializing in his singing profession which has introduced him to this yr’s Eurovision Tune Contest.

Through the years, he’s taken half in a number of music festivals internationally.

In 2005, he self-produced and launched his first authentic CD album, titled It’s Christmas Time and he additionally competed within the seventh season of the Russian model of The Voice, the place he was coached by Ani Lorak.

He was eradicated from the competitors within the semi-final.

He’s additionally no stranger to the Estonian nationwide choice for the music competitors, after competing in 2017 with the music Supernatural and ending second in 2019 with Fairly Little Liar.

What is Estonia’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Uku will be performing his romantic hit What Love Is. It was written by the singer himself and Sharon Vaughn.

Throughout a current dwell efficiency of the observe, Uku was accompanied by 5 backing singers off-stage, so it’ll be attention-grabbing how the efficiency will play out in Rotterdam.

The place did Estonia are available final yr’s Eurovision?

Since its very first entry in 1994, Estonia has participated within the Eurovision Tune Contest 25 instances.

In these 25 years, Estonia has gained the competition on as soon as event with Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL in 2001.

This made Estonia the primary former Soviet nation to win the competition and the second japanese European nation to win, after Yugoslavia in 1989.

It feels like Uku has a giant status to maintain up.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16 Could, and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

The Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 last is on 16th Could 2020