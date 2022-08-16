Who is Ezequiel Cirigliano, a former Zacatepec player who was arrested for attempted robbery

Ezequiel Cirigliano came to defend the Zacatepec shirt in the Mexican Expansion League (Photo: Getty Images)

Ezequiel Ciriglianowho was considered one of the best promises of Argentine soccer and came to defend the shirt of the traditional Club Zacatepec of Mexican football, was arrested in the City of Buenos Aires and accused of attempted robbery. Thus, at 30 years of age and after a career that led him to play in five countries, he could serve a sentence in prison in the South American country.

According to police reports, on Monday, August 15, the agents attended a call in the town of homemade, a region located in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). In the place, presumably, some neighbors reported multiple detonations by firearm inside a home, which generated alarm among people.

Who was one of Matías Almeyda’s pupils with the River Plate He was apprehended when he was in one of the rooms of the building. In that sense, the charges that he could face are those of illegal possession of a firearmbecause the police withdrew a 9-millimeter Browning pistol from him without checking his permit to carry it, as well as that of violation of domicile.

Cirigliano also had a pass through Italian soccer with Hellas Verona (Photo: Gettyimages)

It is not the first time that the former Millionaire player faces problems with the judicial authorities. In the year 2015 was arrested after driving while intoxicated in the streets of his homeland, although on that occasion he managed to avoid charges and continue his career as a professional footballer.

Five years before the embarrassing episode in which he was involved, and after having sought the luck to shine in Argentina, Italy and the United States, the native of Buenos Aires ended up in the Liga de Ascenso del Futbol Mexicano. The campus also known as The Sugarcane He opened the doors of the state of Morelos to settle down and attract the attention of some team of the maximum circuit in 2017.

Despite the fact that his background in European and South American soccer placed him as one of the stars in the Zacatepec squad, he failed to materialize his aspirations. Through three campaigns could not transcend with the team, while in his personal statistics he accumulated 75 matches played between the league and the cup, although he was never able to score a goal. Thanks to the fact that his role was mostly defensive, he was awarded 11 warnings and three expulsions.

At the time of his arrest, the footballer who was compared to Xavi Hernández was wearing a PSG Ligue One shirt (Photo: Twitter/@golazoargentino)

With the elimination of promotion and relegation in Liga MX, Cirigliano’s time in the country came to an end. In this way, in the summer of 2020 he began the search for his new club and returned to the South of the continent to play with San Luis de Quillota, from the Chilean second division. Since then, his pace began to be more irregular and he was part of Godoy Cruz, in Argentina, as well as Cynthialbalonga Calcio of the Italian fourth division, his last team registered on the site Transfermarkt.

Ezequiel Cirigliano He knew the rigor of professional soccer at just 18 years of age at River Plate. After having played a season with the Argentines he emigrated to Hellas Verona from Serie A in Italy, although his tenure could not extend beyond his first long tournament. On his return to Argentina he joined River and, after a year, emigrated to MLS with FC Dallas. Other teams that he defended were Tigre and Atlético Tucumán.

His talent led him to be considered the Argentine Xavi Hernández by Leonardo Ponzio. As a national team he became South American runner-up in 2009 with the U-17, although two years later he won the silver medal at the Pan American Games organized in Mexico.

