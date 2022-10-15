Who is Fernando Hierro, the sports director who made Spain world champion and who will come to Chivas

Soccer Football – World Cup – Round of 16 – Spain vs Russia – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia – July 1, 2018 Spain coach Fernando Hierro before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Even with the Opening 2022 in development, the Chivas from Guadalajara They are already thinking about what the project will be for the next tournament. The failure of having been eliminated by Puebla in the playoffs had direct consequences with the dismissal of its sports director who, unofficially, It will be a position held by the Spanish Fernando Hierro.

According to various sources, the historic Iberian defender and manager will arrive at the Liga MX to take charge of the herd sports managementa position in which Hierro has stood out as he led Spain to win the World Cup in 2010. The agreement would be formalized in the following days.

At 54 years of age, Fernando has outstanding in world football both as a player and as a manager. His professional career began at Real Valladolid (1987) where he played for two seasons before being signed by Real Madrid (1989). With the merengue team he made most of his career, which was the most outstanding.

Fernando Hierro lifts the Champions League title as captain of Real Madrid in the 2002 edition. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley

Dressed in white, Ruiz Hierro became a fundamental part of the defense for more than a decade in which won numerous trophies. To mention a few, he won the LaLiga title five times, the Cup twice, the Spanish Super Cup four times, and internationally he won the Champions UEFA, as well as two continental Super Cups.

In addition, in 1996 he was individually recognized with the Andalusian Medalin 1998 he was appointed as best defense of the Champions League and in 2002 he was awarded the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the highest decoration of the Spanish government in sports. His retirement from the courts was in 2005 with the English Bolton Wanderers jersey, but not before having had a fleeting stint with Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

Just two years after his retirement, the Marshal was named as sports director of the Royal Spanish Football Federationwhere there was a historical record of his administration (2007-2011) for having achieved the country’s most important achievement at the national team level: the World Cup of South Africa 2010Besides the European Championship Austria-Switzerland two years earlier.

(Reuters)

In 2017 he was called back by Spain to take the reins of sports management. However, a year later and a few days before the start of the World Cup Russia 2018was appointed as national team coach before the sudden dismissal of Julen Lopetegui. As a coach, Hierro already had experience as he managed the Real Oviedo bench in the 2016-17 season, in addition to having been Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Real Madrid.

After three years and a murky step in the direction of Chivas, Ricardo Peláez was separated from his position after the various sporting failures. The most recent was the elimination of Apertura 2022 at the hands of Puebla, but added to the constant bad streaks of the club and difficulties to get to the final phases of Liga MX. Of course, the showcase of titles remained empty in this period.

“We want to thank Ricardo for his work and dedication to his functions in the institution, from November 2019 until today. We are clear that the project stalled in sports resultsand therefore the need to change its leadership ”, was how the team said goodbye to the Mexican through a statement.

