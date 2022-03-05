Who is Fernando Ortiz, the coach who will replace Santiago Solari

Fernando Ortiz will be the interim technical director of the Águilas del América (Photos: Club América)

On the eve of playing the ninth day of Grita México Clausura 2022, Club América dismissed Santiago Solari the position of technical director. With the urgency of appointing a character to take charge of the team on an interim basis, the management team headed by Santiago Baños turned to its lower categories and chose Fernando Ortiz, who enjoyed a discreet step as a player of the Eagles.

The Argentine had a history with three sports institutions in Mexico from 2007 to 2010, among which was Club América. However, before reaching the First National Division enjoyed a step through the league of his native country and in Spain. It was not until he had consolidated 10 years of professional career that the Club Santos Laguna gave him the opportunity to venture into Aztec football.

with the lagoon team was integrated into the Clausura 2007 campaign, when the institution was going through one of its best sporting moments. It quickly became a team referent and its role was essential for the obtaining the third league title in the Clausura 2008. In fact, in the final against Cruz Azul he fought with Oswaldo Sánchez.

In 2009, Ortiz had a discreet step as a player for the Águilas del América (Photos: Twitter)

According to the exporter of the Mexican National Team, Ortiz’s temperament collided with his due to the partial defeat they suffered at half time of the match held at the Blue Stadium. The characters exchanged shoves and even insults during the fifteen-minute break, but the rest of the squad intervened to avoid the blows. The conflict was vital to overcome the score and keep the lead for the second leg at the Corona Stadium.

become one of the key architects of the third star in the history of Club Santos Laguna, as well as his qualities in defense and defensive midfield, Ortiz attracted the attention of other Mexican soccer clubs. It was so arrived at Club America as one of the most renowned reinforcements. However, in 2009 the team from the capital went through one of its most complicated seasons and the Five he had to leave the institution for Tigres.

With the team of San Nicolás de los Garza lived the hard stage before the return of Ricardo Ferretti, although he left in 2010. After four years in Argentine soccer, Fernando Ortiz retired and entered the technical direction. The path of his growth was the same, for his first experience was with the reserve of Silver studentsfollowed by Paraguayan football with Sol de América and Sportivo Luqueño.

Raúl Rodrigo Lara will be Fernando Ortiz’s interim assistant coach (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmérica)

His background as coach of America is not that extensive. The Five returned to Coapa in January 2022 with the aim of improving team performance Sub-20. Throughout five games he has obtained two victories, the same number of defeats and a draw, a situation that places his team in the eighth place overall. Even his appointment has caused controversy among a sector of the fans due to his short history.

Another of the characters that will make up the interim coaching staff is Raul Rodrigo Lara, an iconic Americanist player with a longer career as a coach, although he works as a technical assistant in the U-20 team. He will assume the same function with the group that will take the reins of the whole of the First division.

Fernando Ortíz arrived at the Águilas del América in January 2022 to take the reins of the U-20 category (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The rest of the characters that make up Ortiz’s group are Peter Thelemaque, who is the coach of the U-17 team and will be a technical assistant. For your partPaolo Pacione and Francisco Martinez They will be the physical trainers.

With the interim coaching staff formed, America will face the Rayados of Monterrey in the Giant of Steel. According to the arguments that Ortiz demonstrates, who is forced to leave the bottom of the table, his follow-up could be determined in later days. However, he will continue search for a character who can finish the tournament in the best way.

