Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken the UK by storm because it has everybody questioning which celebrities they’re watching.

In its second episode viewers met Fox, a disco girl who actually confirmed off her animalistic prowess together with her strikes.

However who precisely is behind the mirrored masks? RadioTimes.com will make it easier to crack the case…

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Name Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer season

Week 3: On My Personal – From Les Misérables

Week 4: Firework – Katy Perry

Clues:

Collects teapots

Discovered on the East Finish

Likes to spend time within the nation

Silver fox

Celebration animal

Starred in theatre

A card from ALW – believed to be Andrew Lloyd Webber

Guesses:

Amanda Holden

Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Kellie Brilliant

Is Fox Amanda Holden?

The Britain’s Received Expertise decide appeared to trace that she might be behind the glitzy costume of Fox.

Throughout a current episode of her Coronary heart Breakfast radio present, Amanda could have given away her identification as she was probed about her involvement within the expertise contest.

Studying a textual content from a listener, Amanda’s co-host Jamie Theakston defined how their household believed the tv decide was Fox.

The TV decide appeared fairly shocked by the belief, to which her fellow radio presenter requested: “Is there any reality in you being the Fox within the Masked Singer?”

Shutting down the guesses, but additionally teasing a doable involvement within the singing competitors, Amanda replied: “I can’t reveal. I can’t say.”

And he or she later admitted that she’d executed “a number of” theatre – which is certainly one of Fox’s clues.

Might this be an enormous spoiler?

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The predominant idea appeared to level the finger at presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t give an terrible lot away, however these eagle-eyed Twitter customers noticed one absolute useless cert.

Fox advised the judges and host Joel Dommett she loves to gather teapots and has executed so for the previous 30 years.

This gave the impression to be proof sufficient for followers who discovered an previous tweet from the presenter again in 2011 the place she replied to a fan confirming she does, in reality, accumulate them.

What’s extra, Denise famously hails from the East Finish of London, which was one other clue within the present.

And followers believed they might have cracked the case, after the The Masked Singer’s host Joel Dommett gave viewers a peak into Fox’s dressing room.

Inside, there have been flowers and playing cards on the desk – together with one from ALW, which the judges rapidly labored out will need to have been from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Followers have now put two and two collectively, with one writing on Twitter: “Denise Van Outen was on Over The Rainbow with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Cracked it. #MaskedSinger.”

Is Fox Kellie Brilliant?

Definitely, the Linda Carter actress is an EastEnders’ favorite.

We all know she’s multi-talented, however do you know that she performed Sally in a present known as T. Bag and the Pearls of Knowledge again within the 90s? Kellie actually begins to suit the invoice…

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?



BBC



After all, with the East Finish clue, your entire solid of EastEnders immediately come beneath suspicion.

Instantly speak turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who famously performed Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell on the BBC cleaning soap till a few years again.

Each have had expertise on the stage and can be no strangers to bursting in to music.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV