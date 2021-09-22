Who is Gabriel Torres, the Panamanian who was discharged by the Pumas

Archive photograph of former Pumas player Gabriel Torres. EFE / Francisco Guasco



The Panamanian striker Gabriel Torres, a member of his country’s team at the 2018 Russia World Cup, was discharged by the Pumas UNAM of Mexican soccer, with whom he showed poor performance.

“The National University Club informs that it terminated the employment relationship with the player Gabriel Torres; We thank Gabriel for his efforts and we wish him success in his future projects, “said a statement from the team’s board on Monday, circulated to the media.

Torres, 32, came this year to play with the Pumas, one of the most emblematic soccer teams in Mexico, but only accumulated 316 minutes in the first new days of the Opening tournament, in which he did not score any goals.

The attacker, originally from Panama City, started eight games, but could never show the quality with which he has established himself in the national team of his country, with which he played last gold Cup.

Although they have had more difficulties with their defense, the second least reliable of the Apertura, the Argentine coach’s Pumas Andrés Lillini they show just the thirteenth offense of the championship, with a dozen goals in nine games.

The team appears in the third to last place in the standings with one win, four draws and four losses. Despite being at the bottom of the table, Lillini will bet to enter the top 12 of the classification, a possible goal to meet, to enter the reclassification and seek a place in the quarterfinals.

The team tied last Saturday 2-2 with the Mazatlan, by losing an advantage in the last moments of the game.

On the tenth day of the championship, Pumas will visit next Saturday the UANL Tigers, eighth of the standings.

It should be remembered that José de Jesús Ramírez Ruvalcaba, better known as Mutt Ramirez, was one of those in charge of bringing the Panamanian to the institution as a reinforcement of the club since in the vice-presidency of the team he had interference to sign him in the 2021 Guardians of Liga MX.

On February 2021 when he was presented with the number 8 number and shared at a press conference that he would “defend the colors of the institution” and give the best for the team. He recalled the demands of the fans and that were their main motivation to migrate to the whole of Ciudad Universitaria.

“We know what big fans demand. I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, I like to write my own story and I hope I can be at the height of allThat he can score goals that help the team earn points, ”he said in his presentation.

On the other hand, the reaction of the fans was positive as they applauded the first change of the university team. Immediately there was already talk of the reinforcement that will occupy the position of the Panamanian, it is about Diogo of Olivera.

