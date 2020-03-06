Who is Germany’s Eurovision 2020 entry Ben Dolic, who will sing Violent Thing?

Ben Dolic confronted a 100-strong crowd from throughout Germany and worldwide skilled panel of 20 music professionals to compete in Rotterdam and efficiently gained over them.

Can Ben win over Eurovision too?

Right here is all you should know…

Who is representing Germany at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 22

Instagram: @bendolic

Twitter: @BenDolic97

Even on the younger age of 22, Ben is no stranger to showbiz.

When he was 12, he entered and reached the semi-final of the Slovenian model of Obtained Expertise. In 2016, while nonetheless at highschool, he joined the music group, D Base with whom he carried out on the Evrovizijska Melodija or EMA – the Slovenian preselection course of for the Eurovision Tune Contest. And he took half within the eighth season of The Voice of Germany, ending as runner-up.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Ben will sing Violent Factor, written by Borislav Milanov, Peter St. James, Dag Lundberg, Jimmy Thorén and Connor Martin.

Regardless of the “violent” title, the lyrics are a playful and mischievous rendition of younger love, so Eurovision viewers are in for a peppy quantity.

The place did Germany are available in final 12 months’s Eurovision?

The nation solely completed in 25th place with 24 factors in 2019, so Ben will have to tug his socks up if he desires to climb the chief board.

As one of many seven international locations that made its debut at Eurovision in 1956, Germany has participated within the contest 62 instances and has competed in each contest greater than another nation.

Ben will hopefully be impressed by the truth that Germany has gained the competition twice – in 1982 with the music Ein bißchen Frieden carried out by Nicole and precisely ten years in the past in 2010, with the music Satellite tv for pc, carried out by Lena.

Can Ben information Germany to greatness as soon as once more?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand closing will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16th of Could and will be broadcast reside on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand closing – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

