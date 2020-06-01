Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, and why is she absent from Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy?

By: Jo Berry

Warning: this text touches on material that some readers might discover distressing

Streaming large Netflix’s new documentary sequence Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy, delves deep into one of many highest profile instances of latest years – the disturbing case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

All through the sequence, the title Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly crops up within the testimony of the survivors, with lots of the movie’s topics accusing her of recruiting younger women for the billionaire and someday being current herself whereas abuse was happening.

Maxwell has been described within the press as Epstein’s companion, however as of but she has not spoken about Epstein, nor does she seem within the documentary – apart from via a press release that exhibits on the finish of every episode, stating she denies all allegations.

So, who is Ghislaine Maxwell, what was her involvement with Epstein – and why wasn’t she interviewed for the documentary?

A brand new follow-up video to the documentary sequence launched by Netflix delves deeper into the lifetime of Maxwell, claiming to make clear her relationship with Epstein and her alleged function within the quite a few incidents of abuse he is accused of.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

The primary query is the simplest to reply. Ghislaine is the youngest daughter of the late, disgraced media mogul Robert Maxwell, and was born in France on December 25th, 1961. She spent most of her childhood at Maxwell’s 53 bed room mansion, Headington Hill Corridor, in Oxfordshire, earlier than attending college at Oxford.

Within the 1980s, she was an lively a part of the London social scene whereas additionally working for her father’s varied companies that included Oxford United Soccer Membership, and the Mirror Group newspapers. Nevertheless, when Robert Maxwell died in 1991 – he drowned in suspicious circumstances within the waters off the Canary Islands, the place he had been aboard his yacht, the Woman Ghislaine – she moved to New York the place she was shortly accepted into the town’s elite social circles, mixing with the Clintons (she was a visitor at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding ceremony in 2010), Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew to call a couple of.

And it was in New York she met Jeffrey Epstein at a celebration. It has been reported that the pair had been a pair within the early 1990s, however by the point Epstein was profiled in Self-importance Truthful in 2003, he was describing her as his “finest good friend”, and the author of the piece, Vicky Ward, goes on to notice that, whereas Ghislaine wasn’t paid by Epstein, “she appears to organise a lot of his life”.

Numerous victims of Epstein’s alleged grooming, sexual abuse and trafficking have additionally accused Ghislaine Maxwell of being concerned, as famous steadily within the Filthy Wealthy documentary. Certainly, survivor Virginia Giuffre, who was photographed with Prince Andrew, additionally alleges Maxwell launched her to Epstein and compelled her into having intercourse with different males together with the royal.

“Within the automotive Ghislane tells me that I’ve to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that simply made me sick,” Virginia Guiffre mentioned in an interview with Panorama final yr. Guiffre introduced a defamation lawsuit towards Maxwell in 2015 that was settled in 2017 and unsealed final yr following Epstein’s demise. It contains Maxwell’s testimony that “a really small a part of my job was from time to time to search out grownup skilled therapeutic massage therapists for Jeffrey. So far as I’m involved, everybody who got here to his home was an grownup skilled particular person”.

Guiffre isn’t the one one that pursued authorized motion towards Maxwell – Epstein’s accusers Sarah Ransome, Maria Farmer, Jennifer Araoz and Annie Farmer are amongst those that have gone on document implicating Ghislaine in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

After he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008, Maxwell distanced herself and was not seen in public with Epstein following his launch. She strongly denied any information of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes and in 2011 launched a press release via authorized representatives that mentioned: “The allegations made towards me are abhorrent and fully unfaithful.”

In the meantime a brief new “Past the Documentary” video uploaded to Netflix’s YouTube account provides barely extra details about Maxwell and her background.

It tells of how she gave a TED Discuss again in 2014 and describes herself because the president and founding father of the TerraMar venture, an NGO, president of Ellmax, a world consultancy firm, in addition to being a licensed helicopter pilot, licensed EMT and a Deepworker submersible pilot.

It additionally claims that whereas it is clear that the 2 had been a pair for not less than a while, this modified when Maxwell realised Epstein wasn’t going to marry her.

And it goes into additional element about Maxwell’s alleged function as a recruiter for Epstein – displaying that as early as 1993 she was posting adverts for yoga instructors utilizing Epstein’s quantity, a yr earlier than the primary alleged sufferer.

The video additionally alleges that, in instances the place women spurned Epstein’s advances, Maxwell “morphed into an enforcer” – together with bodily threatening the women and taking away their passports.

RadioTimes.com has contacted a consultant for Maxwell asking for remark.

The place is Ghislaine Maxwell now?



By 2016, Maxwell had stopped being photographed at society occasions in New York. In April of that yr she offered her house there (a townhouse only a few blocks from Epstein’s on the Higher East Aspect), and in 2017 even her personal legal professionals claimed that they had no information of her present tackle, in accordance with the New York Instances.

This explains why she isn’t featured in Filthy Wealthy, because the sequence’ producers, together with all of the legal professionals, officers and investigators nonetheless engaged on the Epstein case, don’t know the place Ghislaine Maxwell is.

Whereas there have been reviews she spent final summer season in Manchester by the Sea in Massachusetts on the house of hedge fund CEO Scott Borgerson, there have been no confirmed sightings of her, and a report that she was noticed at a quick meals place in Los Angeles in August 2019 has not been verified, both.

As outlined within the Netflix video above, the image on the LA quick meals place appears to be deceptive – with claims having been made that it was taken by her lawyer as a distraction.

Extra just lately, The Solar – who’ve provided a £10,000 reward for info on her whereabouts – claimed Maxwell is hiding out in a chateau in France that when belonged to her household, however that has not been confirmed.

Wherever she could also be, Ghislaine Maxwell has but to be charged with any crimes.

