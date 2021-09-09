Who is Giuliana Olmos, the first Mexican to play a US Open final

Giuliana Olmos is the first Mexican tennis player in history to play a US Open final. (Photo: Instagram / @ guguolmos)

The Sonoran Giuliana Olmos It will be the first Mexican tennis player in history to contest a top-flight final in the US Open (US Open) after defeating with his partner on the court, Marcelo Arevalo, Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska and Australian Max Purcell in the semifinals of mixed doubles of the tournament.

They started the match losing tightly by 6 to 4, but they were quickly able to rebuild and win the second set by the same score, in the third they were able to win again with a score that was closed until the last moment, they achieved the victory of 10 to 6 against the Austro-European couple.

With this the Latin American duo will play for the first time a Grand Slam together, where they will try to make history like the first Mexican and the first Salvadoran to win a major world tennis tournament.

Giuliana has also just participated in the Tokyo Olympics with Renata Zarazúa representing Mexico. (Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw / REUTERS)

The couple had just left the Americans Asia Muhammad and Jackson Withrow in the first round, the American Nicole Melichar and the Croatian Ivan Dodig (world number 40 individual in 2013) in the round of 16 and the Australian Ellen Perez and the Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner (partner of the Mexican Santiago González in men’s doubles and 24 world in the category) in the quarterfinals.

Giuliana Olmos is a tennis player born in Navojoa in the state of Sonora, but since his childhood he moved with his family to the coast of Mazatlán in Sinaloa and from there to San Francisco in the United States, where he began to practice tennis under the influence of his father, who was a fan of white sports.

Giuliana She was fond of Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters in her youth, who won three times the US Open in singles, and Roland Garros and Wimbledon in women’s doubles on one occasion, considered one of the best tennis players in the history of the sport.

Giuliana Olmos has played the biggest tournaments in the world, such as the four Grand Slam of Tennis. (Photo: Instagram / @ guguolmos)

Gugu as they say to him of affection, has practiced his entire career in the professional tennis in the United States, but decided to represent Mexico for the great affection he has for his native country.

The tennis player has participated in the best tournaments worldwide, where she had his best result winning the Rome Masters WTA 1000 tournament next to the Canadian Sharon Fichman in May of this year. It should be noted that The Rome Masters is one of the most important competitions on the circuit, only behind the four Grand Slam competitions.

Today he is in position number 452 as an individual racquet player, number 24 in the world in doubles and number 4 in WTA Doubles Women with her Canadian partner Sharon Fichman. She is a tennis player specialized in the pair game of tennis, both female and mixed, placing herself as one of the best in the world in the category.

The Mexican tennis player just won one of the most important tennis tournaments in May, the Masters 1000 in Rome in women’s doubles together with her partner Sharon Fichman from Canada. (Photo: Instagram / @ guguolmos)

Olmos and Arévalo await rival in the final of the US Open, The second semifinal will be played tomorrow, Thursday, September 9, between the Americans Jessica Perula and Austin Krajicek against Desirae Krawczyk of the same nationality and the British Joe Salisbury.

If the match is won by Krawczyk and Salisbury, it would be the fourth consecutive Grand Slam final in the year for the American and the third for the British, in the four most prestigious mixed competitions in the world, a milestone for world tennis.

His potential rivals from the Latin American couple, Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury have participated in almost every mixed finals of the four Grand Slam tournaments, winning Roland Garros together and facing each other at Wimbledon. (Photo: Toby Melville / REUTERS)

For his part, Olmos will seek revenge against the winning pair of Roland Garros and finalist at the Australia Open this year, made of Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury, who beat the Mexican woman and her partner at that time in mixed doubles, the Colombian Juan Sebastián Cabal, since the coffee racket player did not appear for the competition due to an ailment in the adductors and lost by default the encounter.

Giuliana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk are old acquaintances and great friends, they could meet in the final of the US Open. (Photo: Twitter / @Abiertotelcel)

It should be noted that Krawczyk she is an old acquaintance for Giuliana, given that wears a very good friendship with the American racquet player and they have already been a couple in several international tournaments, where they won the Acapulco Open together in 2020.

