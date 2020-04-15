Who is going to be in Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing pirouetted onto our screens in 2004, the BBC’s flagship ballroom dancing competitors has had the nation fixated.

Over the course of its 17 sequence and counting, the competition has given numerous celebrities the prospect to threat their dancing dignity in pursuit of the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse have been the spectacular champions in 2019 – however who will take their place in 2020? Listed here are among the candidates rumoured to be in the 18th season…

Michelle Keegan

Cleaning soap-turned-Our Woman star Michelle Keegan is usually rumoured to be heading for the Strictly dance flooring, particularly contemplating husband Mark Wright is a former contestant himself (and returned for the 2019 Christmas particular) – however Wright says he’s undecided if she’d really be up for it.

“By no means say by no means, however I simply suppose her nerves would go to one other stage,” Wright advised RadioTimes.com.

“She will get fairly nervous, I imply I do however I’m extra like come on let’s have it! Each time she watches me, I’ve despatched her the tape and he or she’s like ‘I don’t understand how you do it’.”

Nonetheless, information has emerged from The Solar suggesting bosses are literally looking out for her.

In accordance to a present supply, producers are “determined” to signal her up. They added: “They know that getting her to agree would be a large coup and are hoping she is going to do it. When it comes to timing this is a terrific second for Michelle to do it.”

We predict you’d be nice, Michelle!

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah has been utilizing the lockdown time as an opportunity to observe her dancing expertise.

The musician and her husband pranced round their kitchen to Invoice Haley’s Rock Across the Clock, and whereas they actually cheered everybody up, many thought she ought to contemplate a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan shared: “Subsequent cease Strictly Come Dancing 2020!” One other added: “I hope Strictly haven’t finalised their line-up for this 12 months…”

Jack P Shepherd

The Coronation Road star has sparked rumours he may be starring in the following sequence of Strictly, after his girlfriend ask for suggestions about ballroom lessons.

Taking to social media, Hanni Treweek – who has been relationship the David Platt actor since 2017 – put out the request on-line. She mentioned: “Does anybody know of any good ballroom dancing lessons in Manchester that @jackpshepherd88 and I can do?”

Jack has beforehand spoken about going on the present, saying he’d a lot want it to Dancing on Ice or I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here. Appears like he may be getting some practise in early!

Lorraine Kelly

If her current posts are something to go by, we may be seeing Lorraine waltzing on the dance flooring this summer time.

The TV presenter not too long ago shared a video of her having fun with a dance class with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

“Only a regular day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly throughout a superb time with @jasonvale,” she wrote alongside the clip, earlier than including, “I’m the one on the entrance in the gray hoodie largely out of step! Good enjoyable,”

Followers at the moment are satisfied she’ll be showing on the present, with one writing: “Strictly this 12 months Lorraine.”

Radzi Chinyanganya

Simply days after Kelvin Fletcher was topped because the 2019 winner, the Blue Peter star’s identify was dropped as a possible contestant for the next 12 months.

Radzi appeared on Dancing on Ice in January, changing comic Michael Barrymore who suffered an damage.

And now bookmakers are satisfied he’ll be shifting over to the rival present.

“Radzi is a late addition to Dancing on Ice and we expect he’s had Strictly Come Dancing in his sights for some time too,” Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead defined.

“A powerful exhibiting along with his skates on may see him swap to the dancefloor subsequent winter and we make him simply 5-4 to participate in Strictly subsequent 12 months.”

Jane McDonald

When Jane McDonald stood down from her Channel 5 cruising present, we couldn’t assist however suppose this meant she has signed up for Strictly – and wouldn’t she be superb on it? She’s well-versed in the glitz and glam of showbiz and her musicality would put her in the operating for the Glitterball Trophy. Watch this area…

Alex Kingston

Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland of Miranda fame has mentioned she would love to do Strictly. Talking to RadioTimes.com in 2019, she mentioned: “Yearly I’ve the identical thought: ‘I actually, really need to do it!’” Nonetheless, she hinted she had been discouraged in the previous from placing herself ahead. However will she take the leap in 2020?

Jamie Laing

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was all set to seem on 2019’s sequence of Strictly, till a devastating foot damage pressured him to pull out after the launch episode.

The fact TV superstar has, nonetheless, been provided a mulligan – the Strictly producers have reportedly invited him again onto the present for the 2020 sequence. Right here’s hoping he has higher luck this time round!

What’s extra, RadioTimes.com spoke to former contestant Saffron Barker, who is fairly certain he’ll be again.

Jacqueline Jossa

She may need simply received the crown on I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here! however will she endure her subsequent problem on the ballroom?

Strictly usually choose at the least one cleaning soap star in their line-ups, and Jacqueline actually is a fan-favourite who is up for a problem.

Will Bayley

One other earlier contestant who fell prey to a medical setback, world No.1 Paralympic desk tennis participant Will Bayley had to bow out after six weeks of Strictly’s 2019 sequence after sustaining a knee damage.

Paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, Bayley had received the Strictly viewers’s hearts along with his barefoot Modern dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years, devoted to the employees at Nice Ormond Road Youngsters’s Hospital who had handled him for most cancers when he was a younger little one.

Bayley has said in interviews that he would love one other shot on the Glitterball trophy, so don’t be stunned if he is one of many first names on the record for 2020, or will he be too busy with the Paralympics this 12 months?

Huw Edwards

BBC information anchorman Huw Edwards was all set to be a part of Strictly for its 2019 sequence – however had to flip it down due to the potential for a December Common Election ( name, in the tip).

With an election not at present on the playing cards for an additional few years, it appears extremely potential that Edwards would possibly now discover the time to bust some strikes on Strictly in 2020.

Caprice Bourret

Mannequin Caprice Bourret has revealed that she was beforehand turned down by the BBC after making an attempt to land one of many coveted spots in the favored dancing present.

She advised the Mirror: “I believe Strictly would be a whole lot of enjoyable. However they’re simply not having it.

“They only say [no] as a result of I used to be on Superstar Huge Brother. We now have approached them however they repeatedly say no.”

Caprice confirmed off her strikes on Dancing On Ice in early 2020, however will she be reconsidered?

Cheryl

Rumours concerning the former Women Aloud bandmate’s involvement have been flying round for a short time now, after she was noticed by eagle-eyed viewers in the Strictly studio viewers throughout an episode of the final sequence.

Cheryl was absolutely there in help of her good friend and The Biggest Dancer co-mentor Oti Mabuse. Nonetheless, her presence has been taken by some as an indication of that she would possibly be in showing on the programme… though this could in all probability be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, Cheryl would definitely be a terrific addition to the sequence, and judging from her previous performances, nobody can doubt her capacity on the dance flooring.

Vogue Williams

Irish mannequin and TV character Vogue Williams is no stranger to a dance flooring – she’s beforehand appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2012.

Williams is tipped by some to function in the following Strictly Come Dancing line-up, almost a 12 months after she was reportedly in talks to star in the 2019 sequence. Whereas that by no means transpired, the door stays open for a potential 2020 slot.

Alan Carr

Discuss present funnyman Alan Carr has spoken earlier than about his want to seem on the sequence, joking that he had been ‘cornered’ by the present’s producers and agreed to do it.

Carr handed on 2019 as a result of he had “a busy 12 months” forward – honest sufficient, given the previous 12 months have seen him host his personal sport present and a film-based panel present, and likewise function a choose on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But when his schedule is clearer in the long run, then we would effectively be seeing him strut his stuff on the 18th sequence of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this 12 months