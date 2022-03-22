Who is Guillermo de la Fuente, the Mexican coach who was shot in Georgia

Guillermo de la Fuente is a Mexican coach (Photo: Facebook/@Gdelafgzz)

During the afternoon of Monday, March 21, the fact that William of the SourceMexican soccer coach, was bullet wound while walking through the streets of the city of Tbilisi on Georgia. Memoas he is also known, was hit by a bullet in his right leg, for which he was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

Through a viralized video on social networks asked for help to the local authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (WED) to end this negative experience and obtain “justice” from both authorities and thus receive support in his recovery.

The event in which he was injured occurred on Sunday, March 20, when he was in Georgia for work reasons, as he approached the Georgia First Division to knock on the doors of the club Lokomotiv Tbilisi and join the club’s coaching staff. However, he was unsuccessful and later had the experience of being wounded with a firearm.

Who is Guillermo de la Fuente?

Memo is hospitalized in Georgia hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to the right leg (Photo: Instagram/@gdelafgzz)

The originator of Monterrey he became the youngest Mexican coach. William of the Source he has directed clubs of lower categories as in China, Spain and Portugal Well, he undertook the career of technical director to become a Mexican strategist with a career in the old continent.

It has the UEFA type B license who credit him as football coach and has managed teams in the countries to which he has traveled to continue his studies as a football coach.

from an early age Guillermo showed interest in soccer; however, it would focus mainly on the preparation of the footballers. With 25 years, Memo It’s one of the young Mexican coaches who intend to make a sports career in the technical direction of a club without having previously set foot on a field as a professional player.

At 25 years old, Guillermo de la Fuente is one of the youngest coaches in Mexican soccer (Photo: Instagram/@gdelafgzz)

His approach to MX League and in particular to Club Santos Laguna It was the first step he took to start his career as coach of a soccer team. Was Pedro Caixinha who opened the doors for him in the first instance to try the work of a professional trainer.

In an interview he gave to ESPN He said that he approached the Portuguese coach in order to have a first experience in the technical direction of a club. Caixinha accepted him and opened the doors of the Santos club for hima team that the Portuguese was directing at that time, to show him the details of the work of a soccer coach and shared other strategies to start a successful future in soccer.

“He opened the doors for me at the Santos Laguna club, it’s where I was working, he taught me about training, how he worked, any questions I had, Pedro was completely open to help me especially so that I could get to Portugal. He recommended universities, trainers, books and now I continue to keep in touch with Pedro, the truth is very kind, “Guillermo de la Fuente told ESPN.

Pedro Caixinha supported Guillermo de la Fuente to become a soccer coach (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

From then on, he undertook the work of looking for opportunities in European football and approaching clubs in lower categories and thus began to direct.

How did the event occur that left you with a gunshot wound?

The Mexican strategist himself told his testimony to Bolavip in which he narrated how the events unfolded. He explained that while he was staying in Georgia he was walking through the streets of Tbilisi when he noticed the presence of a man who was causing a ruckus.

He tried to cross paths with him so he changed his route but a few steps later he felt the bullet wound. The projectile caused a femur fracture, for which he was transferred to the New Hospitals where remains hospitalized awaiting help from the SRE To cover medical expenses and receive legal advice.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Ronaldo Cisneros left Chivas

Carlos Acevedo and Roberto Alvarado will join the Tri at the last minute

Why Julio César Chávez regretted fighting Óscar de la Hoya