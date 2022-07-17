Who is Héctor Rafael, son of Caro Quintero who won gold for Mexico at the 2006 Central American Games

Rafael Caro Quintero’s eldest son stood out for his skills as a rider (Photo: Twitter/@luludiazarteaga)

The name of Rafael Caro Quinterofounder of the Guadalajara Cartel and one of the most wanted characters by authorities in the United States, once again captured media attention for his capture in the town of Choix, Sinaloa. With this, he has also brought out the name of his firstborn, Hector Rafael Caro Helenesabout whom there has been no information recently, although it came to stand out with the Mexican equestrian team in various international competitions.

his son Narco of Narcos enjoys wide recognition in the state of Jalisco for its skill as a rider. His qualities in the discipline have earned him to represent Mexico in various international competitions where, even, it has been gold medal winneras he did in the Central American and Caribbean Games 2006which were carried out in Colombia.

Several journalistic notes of the time that covered the competition give credit to the participation of Hector Rafaelon the back of O’Karla, in the jump team modality. Francisco Pasquel also participated in the group, in tandem with Jeremías, as well as Alberto Michán with Risque Tout and Andrés Gómez with El Comanche.

Héctor Rafael Caro (top right) poses with the 2006 Central American and Caribbean Games equestrian show jumping champion team (Photo: CONADE)

At the end of the sporting event, the Mexican equestrian team was able to overcome Guatemala, as well as the defending champion of the discipline, that is, the Colombian group. Although the achievement was relevant, it was not the only one obtained by Caro Helenesbecause a day before he could hang the bronze medal in the individual jump mode. He was only surpassed by his compatriot Michán, who took second place.

Despite the success achieved, his sports career did not end there. Various media ensure that the participation of Héctor Rafael with the Mexican team continued two years later, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Although there is no historical record in the collection of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), it is possible that there attended the competition as a substitute.

The Mexican Olympic Committee has a list of the members of the equestrian team that attended the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Photo: COM screenshot)

As indicated on the official website of the COM, José Antonio Chedraui Eguía, Alberto Michán Halbinger, Enrique González Delgado, Federico Fernández Senderos and Bernadette Pujals Cavalle attended the Beijing 2008 tournament. The name of the capo’s son does not appear on the listalthough due to the achievement obtained a couple of years before the maximum fair of the summer, it could have been registered to replace any eventual loss in the starting team.

Five years after his supposed participation in the Olympic Games, in June 2013the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEAfor its acronym in English), notified that the Treasury Department of said country designated on its black list 18 individuals and 15 entities related to Rafael Caro Quintero, who had been released in August of the same year after a first arrest.

Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested for the second time on Friday, July 15, 2022

In the list of actors involved was the name of Hector Rafael Caro Eleneswhose address was indicated in Culiacán, Sinaloa, along with his three brothers and their mother. In this regard, Adam Szubin, then director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), stated that:

“Rafael Caro Quintero has used a family member network to invest his fortune in apparently legitimate companies and real estate projects in the city of Guadalajara”, which is why his accounts in the United States were frozen.

Despite the indication, after eight years of investigation, in April 2021 the US agency opted for withdraw to Héctor Rafael Caro Elenes and his family from the OFAC blacklist. For this reason their accounts and companies were unblocked.

