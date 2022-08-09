Who is Henrique Velozo, the soldier accused of killing the Jiu Jitsu champion with a shot to the head

Brazil is in mourning after the murder of eight-time Jiu Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo. According to the witnesses who witnessed the event, the presumed murderer would be Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo and military police officer from the city of São Paulo and 30 years old, who after having a discussion inside the Sirio Club (San Pablo) took out his gun and shot him in the head.

As if that were not enough, before escaping from the scene of the crime, and according to the account of the athlete’s lawyer Iva Siqueira Junior, Velozo kicked Lo twicewho remained lying bloodied on the ground.

“He came in, took a bottle of liquor from our table. She only pinned him down to calm him down. He took four or five steps and fired.”assured a witness to the newspaper Folha do S.Pablo. Later, the legal representative of the family added that at the moment of taking the bottle of alcohol, Velozo began to shake it while he looked defiantly at the fighter as a form of provocation.

It was then that the altercation took place. the athlete decided to finish with a key on the officer’s arm to calm him down. At that moment, other people approached to separate them and, according to the testimonies to which the lawyer had access, the man took out a pistol and shot him in the head.

Gun Fanatic as shown on his social networks, which he chose to close due to the harassment and threats he began to receive, Lieutenant I knew Leandro Lo from before since they both practiced the same Brazilian martial art. “That person knew him, because he also practices jiu jitsu. He went there to kill him, without a doubt, but we don’t know why, ”said Fátima, the athlete’s mother in dialogue with the newspaper The globe.

The officer, who hours after the crime decided to turn himself in to his superiors at the corporation’s Office and immediately was arrested as a suspectis also characterized by being an aggressive and haughty man.

Proof of this is the antecedent that he has in his history for challenge and beat PM soldier Flávio Alves Ferreira (of lower rank on the hierarchical scale).

The October 27, 2017, the lieutenant (on his day off and in civilian clothes) had gone to The Week nightclub with his cousin and they were attacked by a group of people. When the police comes, the soldier Flavio got ready to speak with Velozowho seemed nervous, upset and drunk.

Transfer of the Jiu Jitsu fighter

“The soldier (Flavio) moved away from the accused and stretched out his arm, with the clear intention of keeping him at a distance. At that moment, the lieutenant (Velozo) punched the soldier in the arm. The accused threw another punch, with the aim of hitting the soldier in the face”, communicated a part of the complaint report.

Despite the fact that the Public Ministry sentenced the lieutenant for aggression and contemptOn September 15, 2020, the Special Justice Council ended up acquitting Velozo of both charges.

Fast also towards Jiu Jitsu

While family, athletes and friends gave the last goodbye to Leandro Lo at the Morumbi Cemetery in São Paulo, to which most of the athletes appeared in their sports kimonos as a tribute, the alleged murderer was charged on suspicion of aggravated homicide for a futile reason, according to the State Public Security Directorate (SPP)

being arrestedVelozo had been sentenced to 30 days in provisional prison while the case was investigated and was transferred to the Romao Gomes Military Prison, north of the city of São Paulo. No official voice was raised in defense of the police officer in questionHowever, after the tragic episode, a lawyer from the Military Police could be seen entering the facilities but without making any statements to the press.

