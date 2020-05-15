Who is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Daði and Gagnamagnið, and their song Think About Things

Daði & Gagnamagnið battled by means of two semi-final rounds and two rounds of voting throughout Iceland’s ‘Söngvakeppnin 2020’ to pick out their Eurovision nomination and succeeded.

Who is representing Iceland at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @dadimakesmusic

Daði & Gagnamagnið are Iceland’s entry to Eurovision 2020.

Their journey is an fascinating one: three years in the past, Gagnamagnið supported Daði Freyr throughout Söngvakeppnin when competing to symbolize the nation in 2017.

They completed second however determined to return to the nationwide competitors as Daði & Gagnamagnið this yr and have been subsequently voted as Iceland’s official Eurovision 2020 nomination.

The band is family-led and consists of: Daði Freyr Pétursson (lead vocalist), his sister, Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, Daði’s spouse, Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (dancer), and their mates Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir (backing vocalist), Stefán Hannesson (dancer) and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson (dancer).

The title ‘Gagnamagnið’ interprets into English as ‘knowledge plan’ and the band are identified for their signature teal inexperienced sweaters, depicting printed pixel artwork pictures of themselves.

What is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 song referred to as?

Daði & Gagnamagnið shall be singing the English model of their song, Gagnamagnið, which is referred to as Think About Things, on the Contest.

The language alternative is a private and poignant choice, as the 2 variations differ in which means altogether. Daði has emphasised the English-language model because the “actual model of the song”, because the lyrics describe his toddler daughter.

The place did Iceland are available final yr’s Eurovision?

Iceland made it into the highest ten final yr, represented by Hatari, who completed in 10th place with 232 factors.

The nation debuted in 1986 and are but to complete in first place. Though they virtually made it twice, as soon as 21 years in the past in 1999, when Selma got here in second place together with her song All Out of Luck and ten years later in 2009, when Yohanna belted out her ballad, Is It True?

After 34 years, will Daði & Gagnamagnið lastly emerge victorious?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This yr’s Eurovision Song Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16th of Might and shall be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each shall be aired on BBC 4.

