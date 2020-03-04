Who is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Daði and Gagnamagnið, who will sing Think About Things?

Daði & Gagnamagnið battled by way of two semi-final rounds and two rounds of voting throughout Iceland’s ‘Söngvakeppnin 2020’ to pick their Eurovision nomination and succeeded.

However will they triumph at Rotterdam?

Listed here are all the small print…

Who is representing Iceland at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @dadimakesmusic

Daði & Gagnamagnið are Iceland’s entry to Eurovision 2020.

Their journey is an attention-grabbing one: three years in the past, Gagnamagnið supported Daði Freyr throughout Söngvakeppnin when competing to symbolize the nation in 2017.

They completed second however determined to return to the nationwide competitors as Daði & Gagnamagnið this 12 months and had been subsequently voted as Iceland’s official Eurovision 2020 nomination.

The band is family-led and consists of: Daði Freyr Pétursson (lead vocalist), his sister, Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, Daði’s spouse, Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (dancer), and their buddies Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir (backing vocalist), Stefán Hannesson (dancer) and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson (dancer).

The identify ‘Gagnamagnið’ interprets into English as ‘information plan’ and the band are recognized for his or her signature teal inexperienced sweaters, depicting printed pixel artwork pictures of themselves.

What is Iceland’s Eurovision 2020 music known as?

Daði & Gagnamagnið will be singing the English model of their music, Gagnamagnið, which is known as Think About Issues, on the Contest.

The language selection is a private and poignant resolution, as the 2 variations differ in which means altogether. Daði has emphasised the English-language model because the “actual model of the music”, because the lyrics describe his toddler daughter.

The place did Iceland are available final 12 months’s Eurovision?

Iceland made it into the highest ten final 12 months, represented by Hatari, who completed in 10th place with 232 factors.

The nation debuted in 1986 and are but to complete in first place. Though they virtually made it twice, as soon as 21 years in the past in 1999, when Selma got here in second place along with her music All Out of Luck and ten years later in 2009, when Yohanna belted out her ballad, Is It True?

After 34 years, will Daði & Gagnamagnið lastly emerge victorious?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Area on Saturday 16th of Could and will be broadcast dwell on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

